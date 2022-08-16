Kenya Moore Slams Sanya Richards-Ross As Insensitive For Saying Kenya Uses Her Divorce As An Excuse

Up until now, I was trying to give Sanya Richards-Ross a chance. The Real Housewives of Atlanta newbie certainly has an amazing story. I love that Housewives added an athlete to the mix. And an extremely accomplished one at that. Additionally, she seems perfectly nice and relatively cool. But something was niggling at me when she started to get into everyone’s business. We all know that newbies need to take every chance they can get to be involved but I’ve started to feel like Sanya was overstepping just a few too many times.

Then on the most recent episode of RHOA, Sanya took all the ladies to Jamaica for a sponsorship she was doing. She told them it would be relaxing and fun. Then she made it anything but. So by the time Kenya Moore ditched them on a trip to go run around a track, Sanya was not happy. When they sat down later to talk, Kenya opened up about her issues with her divorce and how her daughter is having a hard time seeing her dad. Kenya is a full grown mama bear, so her priority was to handle her home life, even on vacation.

Sanya then complained in her confessional that Kenya uses her divorce as an excuse for everything. It would be insensitive under normal circumstances. But even more so after Kenya opened up and was vulnerable with her. A lot of fans saw it the same way and tweeted out their thoughts on the matter. The Peach Report on Instagram captured their comments, along with Kenya’s response to Sanya’s jab.

One fan wrote, “It pissed me off how Sanya downplayed Kenya’s vulnerable moment. We rarely ever see Kenya being soft and open like this, opening up about the divorce etc. And you use this moment to shit on her? Girl bye #RHOA.” Another added, “Sanya so nasty for trying to say Kenya is using her divorce as an excuse…need her to remove her head from Marlo [Hampton]’s ass asap cause she sounds crazy.”

Kenya retweeted both observations but responded directly to the second one. She replied, “That’s so insensitive and nasty. I was trying to confide in her and she trashed me in her confessional.”

Listen, we all know that we ride for our favorites and I have always been a Kenya apologist. Yes, she was wrong for being late on multiple occasions. And yes, it was wrong to make the whole bus wait and then ditch them at the last minute. I personally would have ditched a trip to watch Sanya run on a track. They’re in Jamaica! The ladies could watch Sanya do that at home. Regardless, yes, we all know Kenya should show up on time and attend the filmed events she says she will.

But Sanya’s reaction to Kenya’s vulnerability is a no for me. Sometimes you just have to cut people some slack. It’s not a surprise that Kenya would have had multiple instances where her contentious divorce issues might affect her mental state. It’s been ongoing for awhile now. And Sanya should just consider herself lucky that Kenya allowed her in, even just for a little bit.

