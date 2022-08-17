Madison LeCroy Believes That Being On Southern Charm Has Made Her More Heartless

Madison Le Croy may have (Finally!) moved on from Austen Kroll, but that doesn’t mean she’s moved on from getting a dig in here or there. Regardless of whether or not she claims to have changed. And while I totally get that girlfriend has moved on to bigger and better things, like an off-camera life with Brett Randle, a leopard doesn’t change their spots.

The queen of shade throwing, pot stirring, and baseball DM’ing has definitely been keeping herself busy this year. There was the world’s most uncomfortable joint birthday that was more about Madison’s engagement than Venita Aspen. Don’t even get me started on the last-minute invite of Olivia Flowers and Kathryn Dennis who Venita most definitely did NOT want there. If you can’t share the attention… don’t have a joint party. Just saying.

And then there’s this quasi, shall we say “relationship” (not to be confused with a relationSHEP) between Madison and Olivia, which leaves me perplexed. Austen talks ad nauseum about Madison during his first date with Olivia, who’s insulted enough to request that they not talk about “homegirl.” And then invited said homegirl to her house for oysters. As you do.

Since Austen and Olivia are now exclusively dating, we can assume they were able to get over this. But not Madison, who turned homegirl into “homely girl.” Looks like there will be no more shucking in their collective future.

However, according to Page Six, none of this is her fault. Madison is the way she is because of how the other women treat her. Sure Jan.

Madison‘s revelation came about during a question-and-answer session on Instagram. When asked, “about the “biggest lesson” she’s learned from reality TV,” Madison was quick to respond. “Be heartless in this Industry because you literally can’t trust anyone. You think some people are your friends but then you realize.”

Madison did not name any one castmate in particular. However, homegirl (see what I did there?) did post her answer alongside a clip of Venita, Naomie Olindo, and Taylor Ann Green complementing her outfit. Ooooh. I see what you did there.

Lest we forget, Madison also made sure to remind us, “I think we all know you don’t want to be on my bad side! Looking forward to the reunion.” Me too girl. Me too.

TELL US- DO YOU THINK MADISON WAS SUBTELY TELLING US SHE CAN’T TRUST VENITA, NAOMIE, AND TAYLOR? WHAT ARE YOU MOST LOOKING FORWARD TO HEARING ABOUT AT THE REUNION?

[Photo Credit: Stephanie Diani/Bravo]