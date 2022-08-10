Austen Kroll And Olivia Flowers Are Still Dating Exclusively

There are very few things Bravo fans can collectively agree on, but recognizing Austen Kroll’s horrible behavior on Southern Charm and beyond is one of them. Austen is Bravo’s walking red flag. He’s a mini Shep Rose, but manages to create his own specific brand of drama throughout the streets of Charleston. Madison LeCroy saw the light and hopped off the Austen train for good, and she’s living her best life as a result.

Austen has a way of attracting women who are total packages despite displaying nothing but bad behavior. He’s not very good at being faithful or telling the truth, which is probably why he will be one of the last of the Good Old Boys to ever settle down. He won’t stop getting himself into relationships, even though it’s obvious he can’t handle it. This time around, he’s found a partner in another “tall” person, as Madison says, otherwise known as Olivia Flowers.

Madison and Olivia have been sort-of buddy-buddy during the current Southern Charm season, but that seems to be over. Madison is just an expert at throwing shade and neither Olivia nor Austen can compete. Despite all of the drama and warning signs, Olivia confirmed to Us Weekly that she and Austen are still going strong. They’re actually (allegedly) in an exclusive relationship, so that is quite an interesting decision. “We got to kind of relax once the cameras left and the shows stopped,” she said. “We’re definitely in each other’s lives.” Oy vey. They’re just two tall Southerners looking for love in all the wrong places.

Olivia went on to explain that she was given plenty of warnings about Austen when she first started seeing him but decided to ignore them all. *face palm* She even avoided watching Austen wreck havoc during the most recent season of Summer House. We know Madison had her popcorn popped and was eager to watch her ex show his true colors on national TV. Olivia, on the other hand, prefers the out-of-sight, out-of-mind approach. I didn’t really let other people’s opinions or preexisting drama sway me either way,” Olivia said. Power to you, girl, We’ll all be sitting around to watch whether or not Austen will continue in his ways, or finally (and hopefully) prove us all wrong.

TELL US – ARE YOU SHOCKED THAT AUSTEN AND OLIVIA ARE STILL DATING? DO YOU THINK THEY WILL LAST AS A COUPLE?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]