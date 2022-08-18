Kim Zolciak Speaks Out After Daughter Ariana Biermann Was Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI

Don’t Be Tardy might be over, but that will never stop the Zolciak-Biermann household from making headlines. Kim Zolciak’s daughter, Ariana Biermann, was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of drunk driving. The 20-year-old was taken into custody in the wee hours of the night and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, improper/erratic lane change, and underage possession/purchase of alcohol. But she wasn’t alone. Her boyfriend, who’s also not old enough to drink, was arrested for DUI and allegedly furnishing alcohol to a minor. Mess.

Now that the dust has settled and Ariana’s bond has been posted, Kim is speaking out to defend her daughter. As reported by Page Six, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star is confident that her daughter didn’t drive drunk and should have never been thrown in jail.

“Ariana was involved in a minor fender bender,” Kim wrote on her Instagram stories. “When police arrived on scene, the investigating officer immediately initiated an investigation for DUI of alcohol. Despite Ariana’s constant invocation that she was upset and anxious from the minor accident, the office incorrectly concluded that she was impaired. That was not the case.”

Kim went on to explain that Ariana admitted to consuming marijuana because she was trying to be “cooperative and honest” with the police. However, on Instagram, Kim says that the cannabis couldn’t have possibly caused the accident because it was consumed well before the arrest. “[That was] over 24 hours prior to her contact with law enforcement,” Kim wrote in her daughter’s defense.

“While we have no further desire to litigate this case in the media, Ariana was not impaired by any substance, including alcohol or marijuana,” Kim asserted on Instagram, insisting that they will be fighting the charges.

“She wholly denies these allegations and intends to fight these charges because she is not guilty of them. Thus, we appreciate the general public allowing this case to be tried on its merits, and not rhetoric or incorrect conclusions.”

We can certainly allow the case to be tried on its merits, but that won’t stop us from judging. We’ll be watching this case to see if Ariana gets the charges dropped or officially stays on the books with a DUI before hitting the legal drinking age.

