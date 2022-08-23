Lizzy Savetsky Reportedly Cast For Real Housewives Of New York

We all know by now that the formula for Real Housewives of New York no longer worked. After the last season of the show, Bravo decided to cut their losses and start all over. Bravo boss Andy Cohen announced back in March that the franchise would be split in two. One being the original RHONY series, just revamped and re-cast. The second series being referred to as RHONY Legacy, which would feature RHONY fan favs.

But producers were allegedly struggling to cast RHONY, which had been on air for 14 years and 13 seasons. Hopefully that has changed with the news that a fresh face has finally been cast. And while it remains unconfirmed by Bravo, Page Six is now reporting that Instagram fashion influencer Lizzy Savetsky will be holding an apple when the show returns for season 14.

The mother of three hails from Fort Worth, Texas but now resides in New York City. She is married to plastic surgeon Dr. Ira Savetsky. Lizzy has more than 200k followers on Instagram and regularly posts about her Jewish faith and fashion sense.

Much like (former?) cast member Leah McSweeney, Lizzy has been candid about her struggles with alcohol abuse. She told the outlet Aish that her last drink was on July 31st, 2021. She cited her rock bottom moment when she blacked out while hosting Shabbat at her home. Lizzy shared, “I don’t remember anything until I woke up the next morning.” She added, “That’s when I was willing to hand everything over to God and give this battle my all. The outside world wasn’t going to tell me to stop. It had to come from within.”

As for the most recent cast of RHONY, an insider claims that they just weren’t connecting with fans anymore. The source explained, “Bravo found people aren’t responding as well to the constant bickering and fighting of the [previous] cast. They’re hoping that this new cast will be a bit more inspiring and attract the younger audience.”

The same insider noted that the supposed new cast members are “already strong in the influencer space, and they are more aspirational. They’re women who have their own brands, or at least strong Instagram followings.”

Also unconfirmed, but it’s rumored that Vera Wang executive Priya Shukla is also being considered for the show.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK LIZZY IS A GOOD FIT FOR RHONY? WHO ELSE DO YOU THINK WOULD BE GOOD FOR THE SHOW? WILL YOU WATCH THE NEW RHONY?