Jill Zarin Reportedly Rejected From Real Housewives Of New York Legacy Series

As for the original RHONY, after multiple snoozy seasons, Bravo decided it was time for an overhaul. Andy didn’t outright say that current cast members wouldn’t be coming back. But he did allude to the idea that fresh faces were needed. He stated at the time, “There are thousands of stories to tell here. This is the most multicultural, diverse, and energetic and exciting city in America: We are searching for a multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country. We’re looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races and religions.”

Unfortunately, sources have shared that Bravo was struggling to find a new cast. Now rumors are swirling that they have finally made some headway. One TV insider dished, “It’s a very diverse bunch and much younger than the cast that was let go. They are not trying to find a new Ramona [Singer] or Sonja [Morgan] or Luann [de Lesseps]. They want totally original women who don’t remind you of anyone that has been on the show before.”

More reports suggest that Jill isn’t the only one who will be overlooked for RHONY Legacy. While this is also unconfirmed, an insider is claiming that Luann will not be part of the series. Even though it was reported last month that Luann and Sonja were filming their own spin-off, new reports claim that Lu has signed a deal with E! Network.

Regardless, Jill maintains that she isn’t the thirsty former Housewife that she’s been accused of being. She recently insisted, “I’m not thirsty. Let me set the record straight: I am not thirsty, I am hungry. I am hungry for success; I am ambitious and I am driven.”

