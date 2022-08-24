Garcelle Beauvais’ Teenage Son Puts Instagram On Private After Receiving Hateful Comments

The past 24 hours have been brutal for Housewives fans — and even more brutal for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais and her teenage son.

Recently, internet trolls have been attacking one of Garcelle’s children — who happens to only be 14 — on social media. The comments are terrible and flat-out unacceptable. Especially since the kids of Housewives do not sign up to be part of the show. Every now and then we’ll see some of the kids get involved in the show’s drama (like Gia Giudice exchanging words with her uncle Joe Gorga), but only when it makes sense. For the most part, the kids steer clear and the fans also keep them out of the online disputes.

I’m unsure what’s been in the water lately as this season of RHOBH has been shocking as far as the kids are concerned. We’ve seen grown women — yes, on the show, yell and curse at other cast members’ kids and we’ve also watched a majority of the cast sit back and say nothing regarding that Housewife’s tawdry behavior. But clearly, this week’s drama has become way too much. Lisa Rinna, Garcelle, and other 90210 Housewives have taken to their social media outlets to condemn the online behavior adding things like, “… love to hate us-but leave the kids alone.”

Now, Garcelle has posted another update on her social media — this time from her son specifically. The post reads, “Well, I’d like to start off by saying that I am still a kid. and wish to not be viewed as a fully matured adult, because I am not one.” Right on! Not an adult, and far from it, too. “It is currently my first week of high school and, instead of enjoying it like most kids at my school, I have to deal with being attacked on social media,” the post continues. This is so unfortunate, and I’m truly bothered that this is happening.

“I did not sign up for this show, nor do I have anything to do with the show’s drama. I just want to be a normal kid,” he writes. “The purpose of my Instagram account is not for publicity nor the public’s gaze … I really wanted to avoid going private, but I just have to at this point,” he finishes. Well, we’re all rooting for you and Garcelle. I’m hopeful this will blow over soon and things will get back to a somewhat peaceful state between the fans and only the Housewives.

[Photo Credit: Bravo]