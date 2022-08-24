Garcelle Beauvais And Lisa Rinna Respond After Garcelle’s Teenage Son Gets Attacked By Fans On Social Media

Alright, this is getting way out of hand. After the most recent episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills aired, fans saw Diana Jenkins try her hardest to come for Garcelle Beauvais. Garcelle, who clearly plays no games is not that interested in what the newest Housewife has to offer either — especially after her behavior on their cast trip and at her birthday party.

I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again, Diana is just trying too hard. Her imaginary beef with Sutton Stracke that came out of nowhere is weird. The issue she has with Garcelle not being welcoming enough toward her is weird… and simply not true. In addition to that, Diana you snapped at G when she tried to have an open and honest conversation with you regarding your book. I don’t know, call me crazy even — but I wouldn’t want to get to know you all that well after that either.

Recently, one of Garcelle’s 14-year-old sons has been getting attacked pretty hard in their Instagram comments. Users are saying things like “Team [Lisa] Rinna, Team Diana” and so on. Some were even worse saying, “… tell your mom to leave Diana alone or you’ll have to deal with us.” C’mon! This is way too much. The kids of the Housewives have NOTHING to do with the show and nothing to do with the drama between their parents.

Garcelle took to her personal social media channels to make a post that reads, “I’m usually a very strong woman … I’ve been raised to be strong … but when it comes to my kids, it hurts — it’s not OK.” The actress points out that she’d been in “tears all night.” This is upsetting, and it’s not right. The show is for our entertainment and sure, it may cause very real reactions, but some Housewives fans are taking it way too far.

Lisa also posted on her Instagram story saying, “We are doing a tv show. We try to entertain you-why can’t you treat it like wrestling for gods sakes … love us-love to hate us, but leave the kids alone.” I typically don’t agree with much of what Rinna has to say — especially the past few seasons of RHOBH, but it’s nice to see Lisa finally do the right thing. Although it would’ve been nice to see this same support for Garcelle and her family after your bestie Erika Jayne misbehaved at her birthday party.

[Photo Credit: Bravo]