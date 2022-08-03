Sutton Stracke Says Garcelle Beauvais Let Erika Jayne “Off A Little Bit Too Easily” After Erika Cursed At Garcelle’s Son

I love the duo of Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. These ladies are true besties and not afraid to stand up for each other. I am here for it!

At Garcelle’s birthday bash, a highly intoxicated Erika Jayne managed to behave inappropriately with two of Garcelle’s three sons. Is that a record?

First, Erika propositioned Garcelle’s eldest son, Oliver Saunders, for a threesome with his wife. Awkward!

When Garcelle’s 14-year-old son Jax went near Dorit Kemsley and Erika to grab a flower arrangement for Garcelle, Erika went off. She yelled, “Get the f*ck out of here,” while RHOBH co-star Crystal Kung Minkoff hurried Jax away. “Get the f*ck out of here before you get into trouble,” Erika screamed.

Later on, Kyle Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky joined Dorit and her husband, PK Kemsley, to laugh about the incident. Garcelle found out about the groups’ comments by watching the episode. Oof. Kyle experienced some backlash for her comments.

Garcelle applauded her sons on Twitter. “This is an appreciation post for my sons Oliver, Jax, & Jaid,” Garcelle tweeted. “You show respect to people even when they don’t deserve it.”

Erika did apologize to Garcelle, and Garcelle accepted it. Garcelle also made it clear that no one was going to disrespect her kids. But some people didn’t think that Erika’s apology was enough. “I was very angry when I heard she had said that,” Sutton remarked. “I apologize 80 times, so I think a bigger apology … I mean Garcelle is very gracious and she accepted the apology, but just totally inappropriate.”

Sutton is the apology queen of RHOBH. She made it right with Crystal after their feud last season by apologizing a million times.

But Sutton doesn’t think that Erika should be given a pass for the way that she treated Jax. Sutton told US Weekly, “I’ve said this before, Garcelle is a very gracious person.” She continued, “Yes. I think she may have let her off a little bit too easily.” I agree with Sutton.

“If I had done something like that, I’d still be getting it. These ladies would never have let me forget it,” Sutton stated. Truth!

Sutton also weighed in on Erika’s boozy behavior this season. “I just don’t trust anything [with her] because I don’t know what’s real and what’s not,” Sutton stated. “I was not at Diana [Jenkins’] Christmas party and watching it, I was like, ‘OK, that’s different behavior.’” Erika joined in while Diana’s fiancé Asher Monroe was singing for the group. Later, Lisa Rinna helped Erika out of the party.

“In Mexico, we are in Mexico … It’s a sensitive subject for me with my father’s suicide and taking antidepressants and drinking,” Sutton explained. “That’s a typical thing with depression [and] if that’s something that was happening, I was gonna get concerned.”

While Sutton may be concerned about Erika’s behavior, she doesn’t feel like she should “go up and say something.” Sutton added, “I just, that’s not a good idea. I think I just stay out of it.” She commented that she and Erika “don’t have a friendship.”

“We can be very cordial and that’s it… Right now I’m good with where we are. We can make some funny comments and we can sit at a dinner table together,” Sutton said. “And I think that’s a good place for us. It’s just like, it’s good, good calm.”

But make no mistake, Sutton has learned from her experience in previous seasons. She admitted that she should be an “an idiot” if she “trusted” Erika again.

DID GARCELLE LET ERIKA OFF TOO EASILY? WHAT DID YOU THINK ABOUT GARCELLE AND SUTTON'S FRIENDSHIP?

