Harry Hamlin Urges Viewers To Leave RHOBH Cast And Kids Alone Since Attack On Garcelle Beauvais’ Teenage Son

The drama surrounding the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this past week was insane. Garcelle Beauvais’ teenage son was attacked online by social media trolls and the impact it had on both he and Garcelle was absolutely heartbreaking to watch. Throughout the week, Bravo released a statement, Garcelle released a personal statement, Lisa Rinna issued a statement, and other Housewives from different cities issued statements as well. Thankfully the behavior has started to simmer down and it seems like things are getting back to normal — however, that doesn’t mean everyone is finished talking about it.

Harry Hamlin — married to Lisa, has had many years as a House-husband. And with the drama Rinna gets herself into, I’m sure he knows a thing or two regarding dealing with an overflow of negative comments. It doesn’t seem to impact their family too much as we’ve seen Lisa fire back at online trolls. But in what may be one of the first times ever, Harry has issued his own statement in regard to last week’s mess.

On Instagram, Harry posted Bravo’s statement and added his own caption which reads, “Important! RHOBH is a TV show. All cast members know it’s a TV show and its main purpose is to entertain the audience.” We’ve seen this verbiage throughout the different posts this week — the Housewives are seemingly reminding fans that although the cast has drama with each other, they’re fully aware and never want it to spill over into their personal lives off of the show.

“Attacking the cast or their children is inappropriate. Please enjoy the show and leave the participants alone,” he finished.

Harry has a very solid point. Attacking the children of cast members because we’re upset with one of their parents on a television show just crosses a line. And, a 14-year-old shouldn’t have to deal with the weight of that either. Involving the kids in any sort of drama that corresponds with the show should always be off limits and it’s my hope Housewife fans won’t have to relive this sort of story again. Furthermore, we hope Garcelle and her family are hanging in there as well.

TELL US- WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT HARRY’S STATEMENT?

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo]