Below Deck Mediterranean’s Hannah Ferrier Recounts Her Unusual Twitter Feud With Chef Rachel Hargrove

At this point, we know that Below Deck Mediterranean’s Chef Rachel Hargrove isn’t afraid to say what’s on her mind. She’ll speak up whenever she sees fit, whether in the galley or on social media. She got into a huge beef with Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll, calling him a “narcissist.” Plus, she went online and slammed the Below Deck paychecks as “disrespectful.” Literally, no one is safe from her wrath — not even Below Deck Med’s OG chief stewardess Hannah Ferrier.

In a chat with Page Six, Hannah opened up about a bizarre Twitter confrontation she had with her fellow Below Deck alum. This happened months before the chef set her sights on Austen, but Hannah is just now speaking up about it.

“I’ve actually had my own experience with her on social media, which I found really strange,” Hannah told the publication.

It all started with a seemingly innocent question. Hannah posted on her Twitter, “Do Americans know what ‘the mangroves’ are??”

Hannah received dozens of replies, with some people seemingly irritated at the question. One of those people being Chef Rachel Hargrove. The chef replied, “Grew up with them my whole life as well… I am curious to why she is making all these questions about Americans?

“Because I’m doing market research around the American market,” Hannah replied.

Fans quickly interpreted Rachel’s response as a dig at Hannah and her “market research.” Thus, the former chief stew said she woke up to “a million responses” to what she initially assumed was a non-controversial question.

Hannah defended her “market research” to Page Six, saying, “It’s not stupid. It’s just we’re from different countries. So I found that really strange, because especially in this day and age, to kind of insinuate that I’m taking a whole country where all my supporters are from and calling them stupid on the Internet is kind of a stretch.”

Meanwhile, on Twitter, Chef Rachel caught wind of the Below Deck fans reacting to her tweet. She later came back and clarified that she didn’t mean any harm. Her excuse? She’s just not good at social media.

Chef Rachel wrote on Twitter, “Hanna [sic] I’m just bad at twitter.. It’s not a jab at you.. I just don’t grasp how to follow tweets. Happy moms day from the states.I never did social really before BD.”

[Photo Credit: Bravo]