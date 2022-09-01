Emily Simpson Says It’s “Difficult” Being Friends With Shannon Beador

I was always kind of indifferent about Emily Simpson on Real Housewives of Orange County. I thought she fit in nicely, but wasn’t exactly bringing much to the table. Her storylines about her marriage troubles with husband Shane Simpson were tedious. But she has made me laugh when it comes to her genuine friendship with Gina Kirschenheiter.

Unfortunately, the last season of RHOC replaced my indifference with some serious annoyance. Emily repeatedly went after newbie Noella Bergener about anything and everything. Yes, Noella was extra. But her talking about her divorce really wasn’t any different than when Gina talked about hers. Even more annoying to me was Emily’s blatant cozying up to returning star Heather Dubrow.

So it’s no surprise that Emily came for Shannon Beador too, given how much Heather seems to hate her. As reported by Reality Blurb, Emily was recently a guest on Jeff Lewis Live, where she talked about her relationship with Shannon. She quickly admitted that she finds it “difficult” to be Shannon’s friend.

Although she added that she does “genuinely like” Shannon, it seems to be complicated. Emily noted, “I never really know where I fall with her.” She then took another dig at Shannon when she praised Heather for their continued friendship. Said Emily,”[Heather] understands the importance of actually being friends with people on the cast for the show to be successful.” I have a feeling a few housewives would disagree with that sentiment.

Regardless of Emily’s feelings toward Shannon now, the two were definitely not on good terms this season. Emily’s BFF Gina accused Shannon of being jealous. Which Emily was quick to co-sign. And while Gina was the one who outed Shannon’s story about Nicole James suing Terry Dubrow, Emily seemed to be the mastermind.

Shannon said of the two back in February, “I believe that Emily is a different person when she’s on her own. But then when she and Gina get together, they back each other no matter what.” She also added, “I think they have an agenda where they’re going to… They don’t like the fact that I called them untrustworthy. But if you look at my history with Emily and Gina last season, they hear a story and they run and put it on camera. They put a rumor out about my boyfriend that was absolutely unfounded.”

Either way, with the news that Tamra Judge will be making her return on the next season of RHOC, there’s no doubt that relationships will shift. And that’s exactly the kind of shake up we need.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK EMILY GENUINELY LIKES SHANNON? ARE YOU ON TEAM EMILY OR TEAM SHANNON? ARE YOU EXCITED FOR THE NEXT SEASON OF RHOC?

[Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]