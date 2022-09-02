Jackie Goldschneider Reportedly Loses Full-Time Spot On Real Housewives Of New Jersey To Rachel Fuda

The past four seasons of Bravo’s Real Housewives of New Jersey have been etched in Bravo history for a few reasons. The insane level of drama, action in every episode, and the fact that they are the first Housewives cast to keep their full-time lineup the same for four years straight. That means each cast member brought so much to the show (thanks Teresa Giudice for giving these girls something to talk about) that production had to bring them back. With that, there’s no surprise why their city is one of the most beloved in the Housewives sphere these days.

If you were hoping to see it hear a historic 5 years, I’ve got some bad news for you. It’s likely that season 13 may look a little different. Page Six is reporting that Jackie Goldschneider is losing her spot as a full-time Housewife to newcomer Rachel Fuda. Rachel is reported to have been introduced to these girls through Jackie’s longtime (but recent foe?) bestie Melissa Gorga. There were already mumblings on social media and a seeming confirmation from Frank Catania in the press that Jackie’s role on the show had been diminished but that she was still present and shooting with the group.

Insiders reported that Jackie, Rachel, and an additional woman named Jennifer Fessler were battling it out for the 7th full-time spot as the third newcomer this season — Danielle Cabral — earned her spot as a Housewife early into filming the season.

Although Jackie’s role has been reduced, rumors that she’s upset about the network’s decision are reported to be untrue. Jackie also told Page Six in June that she wasn’t sure if her spot would be snatched or not but she was still filming and would be fine with whatever their decision would be.

For the most part, Bravo does a pretty decent job at featuring the friends of the Housewives throughout the season. They are sure to air a scene or two with them in every episode and allow their storyline to develop over the season just like a full-timer. Plus, they get confessionals and those will come out during the big group scenes we love so much. Season 13 will come in swinging as the rumors have been swirling during the entire off-season. We still have a few more months to go until we get the premiere of RHONJ, but wow does it sound amazing!

TELL US – ARE YOU SAD TO SEE JACKIE BE DEMOTED? ARE YOU EXCITED ABOUT NEW HOUSEWIVES?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]