Erika Jayne Reacts To Tom Girardi Allegedly Wiring $300K To His Mistress

It takes a lot to shock Erika Jayne. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is best known for her shock value in everything she does. Turns out, her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, is the one leaving her shook. And not because of the billions of lawsuits against them.

As reported by Page Six, Erika recently learned that Tom allegedly gave his mistress, Tricia A. Bigelow, $300K in misappropriated funds. The money was supposedly used for a beach condo during their alleged affair.

Erika took to Instagram to express her surprise. She wrote, “Wow. I knew about jewelry, shopping sprees, and plastic surgery but this really threw me for a loop.” The picture she posted with the caption is from a new Los Angeles Times article. The headline reads, “A judge’s affair with Tom Girardi, a beachfront condo and a $300,000 wire from his firm.”

Court documents obtained by the publication claim that Tom used settlement funds form his victims to give Tricia the money. The wire transfer took place in 2015 to help her buy an oceanfront condo in Santa Monica. Those funds were purportedly owed to cancer victims and residents of a polluted Inland Empire Community.

Tricia’s attorney, Alan Jackson, maintained in the piece that the former judge didn’t know Tom was supposedly using client money. He insisted that the transfer “was NOT marked as coming from a [Girardi Keese] trust account.” Alan went on to say claim that Tom “never shared anything with her regarding the source of any gifts.”

According to the report, Erika was only made aware of the large monetary gift when she was in court earlier this month. She stated, “F—k me,” then her team told her not to curse. She added in disbelief, “No way. No way.”

But this isn’t the first time Erika has brought up Tom’s alleged affair(s). One month after she filed for divorce, she called out Tricia on social media. She wrote on Instagram, “This is Justice Tricia A. Bigelow. She was f–king my husband Tom Girardi and he was paying her Saks bill and paying for her plastic surgery.”

Then in a 2021 episode of RHOBH, Erika told her stunned castmates that Tom had been cheating on her for years. She remarked, “I knew a lot because it was so hard to hide and, you know, he was sloppy.”

It’s worth noting that the Los Angeles Times is the same publication that Erika previously slammed for writing an expose on the downfall of the Girardis. It was featured on RHOBH when she left a cast trip early, claiming she was blindsided by it’s release. Erika referred to the article as a “hit piece”.

[Photo Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images]