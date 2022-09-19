Only the most nimble social media users would have noticed Danielle Olivera’s missing “like” from Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard’s engagement announcement. How could she!?

Of course, the proposal was filmed by Bravo cameras for all to see in the upcoming season of Summer House. “I was so surprised, I’m still in shock!” Lindsay said at the time. Carl added, “It was quite the whirlwind throwing off Lindsay. She’s a tough one to catch off guard!”

During the proposal, Carl convinced Lindsay that they were headed to a group bonfire. Instead, he took her to an intimate picnic. “I got there and was like, ‘Umm, I’m starting to think we’re not having a bonfire,” Lindsay shared. Carl eventually proposed at the end of a boardwalk, to which Lindsay answered, “A thousand times, yes!”

Carl even managed to keep the proposal a secret from his Summer House castmates. “They were all surprised too because the entire house didn’t know it was happening,” he said. Most of the cast managed to give out a like or a comment on social media, though. Some followers noticed Lindsay’s Summer House bestie, Danielle, was missing from the onslaught of support.

“Social media is a strange animal. I think that I was just exhausted from summer. I’m juggling so many things. I am obviously very, very happy for them,” Danielle told Us Weekly. Danielle added that she was also surprised to hear the happy news. “I did not see it coming. But who could not love love?” she asked.

“Looking back, it is surprising in that sense. They just moved into a gorgeous apartment together, so I thought they might just do that for a little bit,” Danielle continued. “But everyone is on a different timeframe and it is what it is.”

Carl announced in June that he and Lindsay would be moving in together, though they had already been staying in the same building. At that time he shared his intentions were “100 percent” set on marrying Lindsay. “I’m in awe of her as a person and getting more romantic has been just an amazing thing,” he said.

For her part, Danielle admits that her relationship with Robert Sieber is fine just as it is. “I am way too focused on my career and so is Robert. It’s great for everyone, but I’m kind of loving where we’re at right now and I don’t want to put pressure on anything,” she shared. “I don’t want any expectations. I just think that I would love to just travel more. Maybe look at homes. That’s kind of where my head’s at. I don’t need a ring on it at this point.”

TELL US – DO YOU THINK DANIELLE SHOULD HAVE MADE AN EFFORT TO PUBLICLY CONGRATULATE LINDSAY AND CARL?

[Photo Credit: Stephanie Diani/Bravo]