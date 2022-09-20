Sheree Whitfield Upset That Kim Zolciak Didn’t Come To Her She By Sheree Fashion Show

Spring, Summer, or September — we’ve waited 14 years for an actual product from Shereé Whitfield’s clothing line — She by Shereé — and it’s finally here.

On the finale episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14, Shereé hosted a fashion show… yes, with fashions, and it definitely exceeded my expectations. I was certain we would get the typical “Shereé Spin”… a few “uhhs”, a couple of stutters, and some completely made-up story as to why it didn’t work out (again), but the cat got my tongue as she shut all the haters up when her models walked down the runway with their $150 joggers on.

This event must have been the talk of the town. I mean, we first heard of this fashion line back in 2008 so for it to finally be ready, there was a lot of pressure. We saw some familiar faces like Dwight Eubanks among others, but one person we definitely missed was former RHOA star Kim Zolciak.

Now we know Kim is the queen of excuses, the ladies argued with her about this back in season 5, so I’m not surprised to hear that Shereé was upset that Kim didn’t come to her fashion show after giving her word that she would be in attendance.

Shereé appeared on Two T’s In A Pod (hosted by Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge) and when asked if she invited Kim, Shereé said she did, but Kim was clearly tardy for the party. “I totally invited Kim. I was really upset. I was really bummed that Kim did not come. I was talking to her up until my event, she said she’s coming, she’s bringing Kroy, she’s bringing the girls.” Teddi interjected by asking, “She flaked?” To which Shereé answered, “Yeah.”

Dang, Kim. You and Sheré are supposed to be besties and you just left her hanging like that? Not cool. However, if you remember Kim’s last appearance on RHOA — it wasn’t so pretty. She had NeNe Leakes, Kenya Moore, and Kandi Burruss firing at her. She didn’t stand a chance. And I think her tension with some of the ladies is still unresolved. So her skipping out kinda makes sense, but she should’ve just said that from the beginning rather than saying she would attend.

When asked if Kim told Shereé she wasn’t going to make it, Shereé added, “No, not at all.”

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT KIM SKIPPING THE SHE BY SHERÉ FASHION SHOW? SHOULD SHE HAVE LET SHEREÉ KNOW BEFOREHAND?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]