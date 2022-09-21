Kandi Burruss And Karamo Brown Feel Marlo Hampton’s Reunion Speech Was Rehearsed

Season 14 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is finally coming to a close, but the ladies aren’t letting that stop them from saying what’s on their minds.

Kandi Burruss appeared on Watch What Happens Live recently alongside Karamo Brown and they shared their oh-so-shady opinion on Marlo Hampton’s soliloquy about her past. In case you missed part 2 of the reunion, Marlo broke down at the beginning of the episode when speaking about her upbringing and the challenges she faced growing up.

In and out of foster homes, not feeling worthy — the list goes on, and I’m glad that viewers were able to see this side of her in depth. After years and years of being a friend-of on RHOA for so long, she finally get her peach and had the chance to allow viewers a deeper look into who she really is.

But even learning more about her past, I’m not convinced some of her co-stars are exactly feeling sorry for her. On WWHL, a viewer called in and asked Kandi if her perception of Marlo changed after she got so emotional speaking about her past trauma at the reunion. Kandi, who has gone back and forth with Marlo all season long said, “… I know a lot of people are going to say I’m cold-hearted for saying this, but I felt like the speech was rehearsed. It gave me rehearsed. … To me, it’s like how do a lot of people cover up some of the things that they’ve wronged people is to bring up their traumas and make you feel sorry for them.” Karamo chimed in adding, “Manipulation.”

“It gave me rehearsed. Not to say that she hasn’t really experienced trauma, because she has. But, don’t bring it up every time that you dog someone or drag them,” Kandi finished.

I think Kandi has a point. Especially here. Although I can’t say for certain if Marlo was bringing up her background to gain sympathy among the ladies or in hopes they wouldn’t come for her as hard, I wouldn’t be surprised if that was a strategy used. Some of the things Marlo said about her “friend” on the show were out of pocket.

One thing for me is that the Housewives have to be consistent. The ladies for years have been questioning where Marlo gets her money and her cars and her bags and she’s insisted that she has businesses and an LLC. So to see Marlo finally become a full-time Housewife and turn around and shame Kandi about her sexual background and history is wrong. Do better, Marlo. The good thing is I don’t think their friendship is that far gone. Fingers crossed we can see them make things better in season 15.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK MARLO’S REUNION SPEECH WAS REHEARSED? AND DO YOU THINK KANDI IS WRONG FOR SAYING THIS ABOUT HER?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images]