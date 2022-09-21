Paris Hilton’s Dog Is Missing

Paris Hilton finally met the man of her dreams. Carter Reum, who is a venture capitalist, tied the knot with Paris in November of 2021. The couple held an opulent multi-day celebration, which was documented for her television show, Paris in Love. Being the fashionista that she is, Paris planned to wear 10 dresses for the festivities.

Paris also attended longtime pal Britney Spears’ wedding instead of appearing at a political event for President Joe Biden. That’s how Paris rolls.

When her mother, Kathy Hilton, was being dissed by her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars, Paris stood up for her. Kathy was trying to promote her new tequila line and asked the ladies to try it. Everyone brushed off Kathy, including her sister, “OG” Kyle Richards.

A fan tweeted about how thrilled Kathy was to share the tequila, and how Kyle ignored her. “So unkind,” Paris tweeted. There is big trouble in Aspen between Kyle and Kathy.

According to Page Six, Paris is dealing with a heartbreaking situation. Her beloved chihuahua, Diamond Baby, is missing. She shared the news on Instagram, along with a collection of videos and photos of her famous pup. “This is so incredibly hard for me to post because I’ve been at a loss of words. Diamond Baby @HiltonPets has been missing since last Wednesday,” Paris wrote. “I was at a photoshoot and we’re moving houses and one of the movers must have left a door open.”

The Simple Life star continued, “My family and friends have been helping me search high and low throughout my entire neighborhood and have gone door to door, but we still haven’t found her.” Paris and her husband Carter have been exploring every avenue to try and find Diamond Baby. The couple has “hired a pet detective, a dog whisperer and a pet psychic.” They are also “looking into dog finding drones now.”

She added, “I’m doing everything in my power to get her back.” Having a pet go missing is such a helpless feeling. “Anyone who has ever loved a pet and lost a pet will understand this pain that I’m feeling – My heart is broken,” Paris wrote. “I have been in tears, so sad and depressed.”

The DJ remarked, “I feel like part of me is missing and nothing is the same without her here. Diamond Baby is my everything, truly like a daughter to me,” Paris said. “We were inseparable, she was my best friend and always by my side.”

Paris was initially “scared” to ask for help in locating Diamond Baby because “people can be cruel.” The reality star said, “I’m desperate and the more time that passes, the farther away I feel from the chances are of me getting her back.”

Paris ended her post by sharing that there is “a big reward for her return and NO questions asked.” Hopefully, Diamond Baby will be reunited with Paris soon.

[Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/Peacock]