Lisa Rinna Is Not Scheduled To Appear At This Year’s BravoCon

We all know that Lisa Rinna loves attention. But the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been receiving a lot of the negative variety lately. Which has only fueled speculation about whether or not she’s going to be asked back next season.

Furthering the speculation is that RadarOnline is reporting that Rinna is not appearing at BravoCon this year. Given how big BravoCon is to fans and just how much Rinna loves to be front and center, it should be a surprise. But sources close to the situation maintain that it has nothing to do with Rinna’s place on RHOBH.

The insider shared, “Rinna was invited, but due to scheduling isn’t available” for BravoCon. They added that her absence has “nothing to do with the reunion” that just filmed. And finally, the source claimed that Rinna wasn’t fired at all. You can color me disappointed!

Just this past week, Bravo revealed the list of who will be attending the three-day event. Before the pandemic, BravoCon 2019 was a hit and Rinna was a fan favorite that year. But adding to the drama, Rinna isn’t the only one from RHOBH who won’t be there.

Diana Jenkins, who also wasn’t able to attend the reunion in person due to covid-19, is skipping the event. No word as to why. The RHOBH panel will include Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke, and Kathy Hilton.

Fans have long called for Rinna’s removal from the show but this season feels different. Her pot-stirring has been magnified by her antics both on and off the screen. The off-screen drama even resulted in her removing almost all signs of RHOBH from her Instagram. Rinna explained away the speculation that she was off the show by saying she would now use IG for “fashion fun and family” only.

She added of her now archived re-post of Bravo’s statement supporting Garcelle’s teenage son after he was trolled, “I archived it that’s all. I’ve been keeping my social page very edited if you will notice.” Rinna then noted that she doesn’t want “anything negative on [her] grid.” She announced at the same time that she would no longer be talking about the show on her social media.

Which lasted about two days. Rinna returned to put out supposed text messages from Kathy, who Rinna claimed went off the rails during the cast trip to Aspen.

But social media is still clinging to hope that this season will be Rinna’s swan song. One Twitter user excitedly wrote, “Lisa Rinna not going to bravocon is a pretty telling sign she’s not coming back to #RHOBH next season… we won.”