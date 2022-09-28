Bethenny Frankel Weighs In On Adam Levine Cheating Scandal

Bethenny Frankel is back to doing what she does best—ranting about other celebrities. This time, it’s Adam Levine who’s up for discussion.

Surely, you’ve seen the screenshots and the memes about the former The Voice coach and his cheating scandal, but if you’ve somehow missed what’s going on, Adam has been under fire these last few days, thanks to some spicy text messages that surfaced between him and a bevy of Instagram models. It’s all problematic because Adam is already married to a model in real life, and she’s pregnant with their third child.

So, as Page Six reported, Bethenny took her Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast to give her hot take on the Adam Levine scandal, and she’s not impressed. Surprisingly, it’s not the concept of cheating that’s unimpressed with, but the fact that the story simply isn’t interesting enough for her taste.

Drawing on her signature sense of sarcasm, Bethenny mocked the news about the scandal. She sarcastically said, “Adam Levine is cheating on his wife. He is a rock star, he is a world-famous, successful musician who’s toured the world, historically dated models, and I know it’s shocking he’s having an affair. It’s all anyone can talk about. It’s just an absolute stunner.”

You have to give it to her. Bethenny is on point sometimes, and her sarcasm is unmatched. It would be better channeled into a Real Housewives of New York City confessional interview, but we know that’s never happening. So, we’re left with her ranting about celebrity gossip on her podcast.

Bethenny continued going in on the Maroon 5 singer, seemingly confused as to why people are even making such a big deal out of the story. She mused, “Did he roast your bones? Where’s the big news? It’s like, ‘Oh, my God, a rock star is cheating on a supermodel!’ Like OK, what else? What else?”

The rant continued, and Bethenny made it clear that despite the time she spent talking about it, she found the story boring because people always cheat. She announced to her listeners that celebrity gossip needs to be much more salacious to satisfy her appetite. For example, she referenced the Armie Hammer scandal as a more exciting story than Adam’s.

“I need something to sink my teeth into because a rock star cheating on a supermodel isn’t going to do it,” Bethenny continued. “I don’t get it. … It’s all so boring.”

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT BETHENNY FRANKEL’S OPINION ON THE ADAM LEVINE CHEATING SCANDAL? DO YOU THINK SHE HAS A POINT? HAVE YOU BEEN FOLLOWING THE STORY?

[Photo Credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images]