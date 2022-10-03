Here’s the Reality TV Shows I’m Watching This Week

Another week, another list. Is my Instagram feed the only one full of people bleaching and shaving off their brows? It’s put me in the mood for some early 2000’s content. Please join me for what I’m watching this week, and let me know what other early-reality-era goodness we should revisit in the comments!

Monday – Below Deck Mediterranean

Guests who want to be “three sheets to the wind” the entire charter? Sign me up. In previous weeks I was rooting for the downfall of this season’s chief stew, Natasha Webb. And even though I stand by the need for a little chaos on this boat, it looks like Storm Smith may actually be the right department head for the job. Last week Storm let deckhand Jason Gaskell know that the boat is actually a cheerocracy. Jason can either perk up or ship out. Meanwhile, Storm is actively promoting Courtney Veale to lead deckhand over one of his best friends, Mzi Dempers. Sure, it might be the right decision, but is it so wrong to hope for some alcohol-fueled crew drama about it?

Watch on Bravo at 8 PM ET. The episode is also available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Wednesday – Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The EJ Maxx Chronicles have been officially outshined by Kathy “PEACE” Hilton and her behavior in Aspen. And here comes Lisa Rinna to ride in the wake of someone else’s (admittedly intense) authenticity. Lisa trying to claim Kathy isn’t the beloved socialite we all thought she was isn’t really an argument that appeals to us lowly viewers. Especially as she continuously clings to the KarJenner clout a full generation beneath her. But okay. Let’s gather around while Lisa claims she has PTSD from a meltdown she willingly opted in to watch! Tots and pears to Lisa as she finally gets told to shut up by Kyle Richards in this week’s episode!

Watch on Bravo at 8 PM ET. The episode is also available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Wednesday – Survivor

Eighteen castaways were dropped in Fiji for 26 days for Season 42 of Survivor. We are two episodes into the season, and things are only getting started. I know how strict Survivor viewership is, and as such, I am only providing recommendations, not spoilers! But trust me, this is going to be good! The first two episodes were given extended time to fully dive into the cast and the drama. Join me on Wednesday or read our recaps here.

Watch on CBS at 8 PM ET.

[Photo Credit: Shed Media/Peacock]

Thursday – Southern Charm

We’ve made our way through another season of Southern Charm. The finale episode at Craig Conover’s Sewing Down South celebration left me with so many unanswered questions. Like why was Leva Bonaparte shit-talking Craig to his partners at his own event (even if everything she said was dripping in truth – it felt mistimed.) Was Whitney Sudler-Smith supposed to be seated at the popular table without Naomie Olindo? And if Paige DeSorbo has to be here, will she ever elevate to a wardrobe that looks like it didn’t come creased in plastic packaging? Hopefully, next week’s reunion can provide some clarity about where this ragtag crew of “friends” is headed.

Watch on Bravo at 8 PM ET. The episode is also available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Streaming – Wife Swap

An oldie but a goodie. I am a little nervous to share/admit I watch this one, but I swear you need to give it a chance. This show is from the early 2000’s peak reality TV era before anyone had social media or a hint of awareness their behavior would be enshrined on a national stage forever. Pre-cancel-culture-realness. Two wives from opposite-minded families swap lives for two weeks. The first week they must live as the other family dictates. In the second week, wives change the rules in an effort to change the behavior of their guest family. This show is camp as hell and way better than anything TLC has dished out in years. Remember that balloon boy hoax in 2009? Wife Swap knew them first. That kooky family is featured in Season 5 Episode 1, if you need a place to start.

Stream now on Hulu.

