Cynthia Bailey Addresses Her Split From Mike Hill

It’s no longer for Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill.

Fans watched the pair prepare for their COVID wedding during Cynthia’s last season as a peach holder on RHOA. Marrying on 10/10/20 — just hitting the two-year mark, the couple has finally confirmed their split from each other.

Cynthia spoke with People saying, “God does not make mistakes! I truly believe in my heart Mike coming into my life was destiny. I jumped in, both feet first and gave it my all.”

“Although that journey has come to an end, I am so grateful for our continued friendship, and the beautiful memories that we made together. God willing, I will find love again. Whatever is destined to be, will be; and I could not be more excited for my next chapter!”

The RHOA alum has shared her life in front of the Bravo cameras for over 10 years. We’ve seen it all from her marriage woes with her ex-husband Peter Thomas, to friendship issues with NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore, to co-parenting with her daughter and her father, Cynthia has been through a lot. Through it all, she’s remained so gracious and such a positive force for everyone around her. I truly couldn’t say anything negative about Miss “Cheekbones” Bailey even if I tried.

Cynthia adds in her statement, “I pray my friends, family, and fans will continue to be along for the ride with me in this awesome thing we call ‘life!'” We sure are, Bailey. It’s been refreshing to see you take control of your own story and sit in the driver’s seat and just drive. Her commitment to loving herself and being true and authentic has always resonated with me and that’s why she always has a gold star next to her name in my book.

“Thank you for your continued prayers, support, and well wishes,” she finishes.

Mike also made a public statement sharing that the pair remain good friends and he wishes her nothing but the best. “I love Cynthia and will always love her because she is a phenomenal woman and a beautiful person.”

TELL US – HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT CYNTHIA AND MIKE’S DIVORCE ANNOUNCEMENT? WOULD YOU WANT TO SEE CYNTHIA BACK ON RHOA TO SHARE MORE ABOUT THIS SPLIT?

[Photo Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images]