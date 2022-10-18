Andy Cohen Implies Jen Shah Is Done With Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City After Pleading Guilty To Fraud

Even though the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City took a major hit for season 3 by losing icon Mary M. Cosby — Andy Cohen’s latest revelation at BravoCon 2022 regarding Jen Shah’s future as a Housewife left fans questioning where the show could go for season 4.

During an “Ask Andy” panel hosted at the 3-day convention, a fan asked why Jen was absent from the event while the rest of the RHOSLC girls were present.

“Once we wrapped [Season 3 and] she pled guilty, I think that was kind of, unfortunately, the end of, you know, the engagement there,” he said. “But I hope to sit down with her and talk to her at some point on camera because I have a lot of questions for her.”

Andy using the word “engagement” has me a little confused because I’m unsure what exactly he’s implying. Is she fired? Is she just wrapping up this last season and that’s it? Fans also were quick to ask what the difference between Jen’s case and Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice’s indictment is. Both plead guilty to fraud except the RHONJ production crew waited for Teresa’s return whereas it doesn’t seem Jen will get that courtesy.

Jen was arrested back in March of 2021 for an alleged nationwide telemarketing scheme that targeted the elderly. This was captured and showcased during the second season of RHOSLC where Jen fervently denied the rumors against her and claimed she was innocent. Viewers were waiting patiently for the trial of Jen’s case which would feature her former assistant Stuart “Stu” Smith — also arrested — testifying against her.

“I’m fighting this. I am innocent,” Jen said during the season 2 reunion. “And I will fight for every person out there that can’t fight for themselves because they don’t have the resources or the means, so they don’t fight.”

In a shocking change of events, Jen changed her plea to guilty back in July and the Housewives world has never been the same since. Jen’s plea deal also means she could face up to 30 years in prison. Her sentencing, originally scheduled for November 28th has been postponed until December 15th due to scheduling conflicts.

TELL US – HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT ANDY SEEMINGLY CONFIRMING JEN SHAH’S HOUSEWIVES EXIT? DO YOU THINK IT’S FAIR CONSIDERING TERESA’S TREATMENT BY THE NETWORK?

[Photo Credit: Heidi Gutman/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]