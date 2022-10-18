Dancing With The Stars Recap: Which Contestant Had To Withdraw Due To Issues?

Last week on Dancing with the Stars, the magic of the ballroom ended for weatherman Sam Champion and his partner, Cheryl Burke. This week, DWTS competitors are sharing their Most Memorable Year. Grab your tissues- this episode is always emotional.

So, whose dances will be truly memorable? Let’s get to the recap!

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater

Actor Trevor Donovan and his partner, Emma Slater, found themselves in the bottom two last week. Trevor’s most memorable year is 2009. After losing an acting job on a soap, Trevor planned to take a break from acting. At that moment, he received the call that he was cast on Beverly Hills 90210.

Trevor and Emma danced a jazz routine to “Viva La Vida” by Coldplay. The performance had great connection, and Trevor did a good job partnering Emma. Judge Len Goodman praised Trevor’s control and called it his “best dance yet.” The duo received a 32/40.

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko performed the foxtrot to Katy Perry’s “Roar (Acoustic.)” Shangela’s most memorable year is 2013. After suffering an injury dancing, Shangela needed surgery. He called his mother, and she stayed by his bedside. Shangela has a titanium road in his leg.

The duo’s foxtrot was elegant and refined. Len called it “lovely.” Judge Carrie Ann Inaba commended Shangela’s softness. Shangela’s mother was in the audience, and they embraced and wept together. Gleb and Shangela received a score of 32/40.

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten

Jessie James Decker’s most memorable year is 2014 when she gave birth to her first child. Jessie commented that she felt complete after welcoming her daughter. Jessie and her partner, Alan Bersten, danced the tango to Jessie’s song, “Blue Jeans.”

The judges felt that the first half of the routine was a little unsteady, but Jessie nailed the second part. Carrie Ann stated that Jessie is “such a strong dancer.” The duo received a 29/40.

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy

The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey and pro Val Chmerkovskiy danced the foxtrot to “If the World Should Ever Stop” by JP Cooper. Gabby, who was an ICU nurse during the pandemic, recalled all of the isolation and death that she witnessed. She dedicated her dance to healthcare workers.

The routine was graceful and elegant. Len called the couple’s performance “lovely and lyrical.” Judge Bruno Tonioli told Gabby that she “looked magnificent.” Gabby and Val received a 36/40 from the judges.

Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach

Fitness model and actor Joseph Baena named 2022 his most memorable year. While others wanted him to follow in his father, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s footsteps, Joseph decided to forge his own path.

He danced a sexy rumba with Daniella Karagach to Frank Sinatra’s “My Way.” Len told Joseph it was his best dance yet. Carrie Ann stated, “That was one of the best rumbas by a male I’ve ever seen on this show.” Hooray for hip action! Joseph and Daniella scored a 34/40.

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart

Actor Daniel Durant shared that 2019 was his most memorable year. That was the year that he began shooting the movie CODA. Daniel and Britt Stewart performed a contemporary routine to “Both Sides Now” by Joni Mitchell. American Sign Language was incorporated into the emotional routine.

Judge Derek Hough complimented the duo on the “incredibly moving performance.” Carrie Ann told Daniel it was one of his best dances so far. Britt and Daniel received a 34/40 from the judges.

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong

American Idol alum Jordin Sparks named 2017, the year that she met her husband Dana, her most memorable. She danced a salsa routine with partner Brandon Armstrong to “Let’s Get Married (ReMarqable Remix)” by Jagged Edge ft. RUN. Host Tyra Banks called the routine a rumba, but luckily, I’m not scoring her.

Bruno loved the salsa, calling it “spicy.” Len pointed out Jordin’s growing confidence. The duo scored a 33/40.

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas

TikTok superstar Charli D’Amelio discussed her battle with anxiety. She picked 2022 as her most memorable year because it is the first time that her anxiety isn’t controlling her. Her partner, Mark Ballas, is playing the role of anxiety in their piece.

They performed a mesmerizing contemporary routine to Lewis Capaldi’s “When the Party’s Over.” Carrie Ann called it “perfection.” Derek complimented the “raw” performance. Charli and Mark scored a 39/40. They also grabbed the first 10 of Season 31!

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki

Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino named 2009 as his most memorable year. That was the year that Jersey Shore started airing. Vinny and his pro partner, Koko Iwasaki, fist-bumped through a fun jazz routine to “Levels” by Avicii.

Derek said that Vinny is a good performer. He does exude joy in the ballroom. Len called the performance “tight and together.” Vinny even taught host Alfonso Ribeiro to “beat the beat” in the sky box. The duo scored a 32/40.

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev

Heidi D’Amelio, from The D’Amelio Show, danced a sensual rumba with pro Artem Chigvintsev to “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You (I Love You Baby)” by Lauryn Hill. Heidi chose 1997 as her most memorable year. She left Louisiana and moved to New York to pursue a modeling career. That is when she met her husband, too.

Derek praised Heidi’s improvement week after week. Bruno said that her “leg placement was spot on.” Heidi and Artem received a 36/40 from the judges.

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson

Singer and actor Wayne Brady chose 2003 as his most memorable year. That was the year that his daughter, Maile, was born. Wayne and his partner, Witney Carson, danced the foxtrot to “Beautiful” by Wayne and Jim Brickman. Wayne dedicated it to his daughter.

Bruno said that their performance “captured the essence of love at first sight.” Derek praised the “beautiful, beautiful performance.” The duo received a 37/40.

Selma Blair and Sasha Farber

Actress Selma Blair chose 2018 as her most memorable year. It was the year that she was diagnosed with MS. Unfortunately, Selma shared some bad news with her partner, Sasha Farber. She can’t continue in the DWTS competition because of medical issues.

The pair decides to do their final dance together. They performed a sweet and flowing waltz to “What the World Needs Now Is Love” by Andra Day.

Carrie Ann told Selma that she is “a blessing and a gift.” Sasha said of Selma, “She’s inspired me. She’s a wonderful mother, an iconic actress, and a beautiful dancer now.” Although the scores will not count, the judges gave Selma and Sasha their final set of scores. Each judge raised their 10 paddle and gave a standing ovation as the other cast members wept. I cried along at home.

No Elimination

There was no elimination tonight because Selma is leaving the show. All of the viewer votes and judges’ scores will be added to tomorrow night’s scores and votes. DWTS goes back to the prom tomorrow night!

Dancing with the Stars airs on Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST on Disney+.

TELL US- ARE YOU SAD TO SEE SELMA AND SASHA LEAVE? WHICH ROUTINE WAS YOUR FAVORITE?

[Photo Credit: ABC/Andrew Eccles]