Joseph Baena Channeled His Father Arnold Schwarzenegger For Dancing With The Stars Performance

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars is firing on all cylinders. And I’m here for it! The show, which now airs on Disney+, has put together an eclectic cast.

During Disney+ Night on DWTS, fitness model Joseph Baena looked to a famous family member for inspiration. Page Six reported that Joseph embodied his father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, in his Hercules-themed dance.

Arnold played the title character in the 1970 film Hercules in New York. It was his father’s acting debut. The comedy-fantasy movie was directed by Arthur Allan Seidelman. The film also starred Deborah Loomis and Arnold Stang.

Joseph shared that he and his father “had a big laugh” about the concept before the show. He would “absolutely” be interested in playing Hercules in a live-action film someday. “It wasn’t until this week that I realized that he – I mean, I’ve always known that he’s done the movie, but it was this week that I remembered that he did Hercules in New York because he’s done everything,” Joseph remarked.

He continued, “The fact that he played that movie, it was just so fun to get that connection. We talked about it, we laughed about it.” Joseph stated, “It was one of his first movies and probably not one of his favorites. But this was one of my favorite dances, so I was really excited about it,” he added.

Joseph and his partner, Daniella Karagach, danced an energetic Charleston to “A Star is Born” from Hercules. They received a score of 28/40 from the four judges. Head judge Len Goodman commented that the routine needed fewer tricks to show off Joseph’s dancing ability.

This performance was Daniella’s first after being forced to sit out for two weeks because she was diagnosed with Covid-19. Troop member Alexis Warr filled in to dance with Joseph.

“It feels so friggen good, I missed it,” Daniella stated. “She’s back and better than ever. I am so excited and so happy to have her back,” Joseph remarked.

Next week, DWTS will air on both Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The competitors will perform a dance related to their “Most Memorable Year.” The next night, the cast will dance “Prom Night” routines. “It’s going to be a very positive year that we’re going to be talking about,” Joseph said. “So, it’s exciting.”

Joseph is Arnold’s only son with Mildred Baena. The actor was previously married to Maria Shriver, and they share four children.

The model and actor is bringing it on the dance floor. He danced a jive in the season premiere which earned him a 23/40. During James Bond night, Joseph and Alexis delivered a steamy Argentine Tango that wowed the judges and earned them a 29/40.

Daniella is the reigning mirror ball champion. She took home the trophy last season with NBA star Iman Shumpert. Iman was the first NBA player to ever win the mirror ball. Daniella’s choreography for a contemporary routine that paid tribute to the horror movie Us was unforgettably creepy.

This season has so much talent, it is impossible to predict who will take home the mirror ball.

TELL US- WHAT DID YOU THINK ABOUT JOSEPH AND DANIELLA’S HERCULES-THEMED ROUTINE? WHO ARE YOU ROOTING FOR?

[Photo Credit: ABC/Andrew Eccles]