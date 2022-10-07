Sasha Farber Says That Trevor Donovan Is A “Dark Horse” On Dancing With The Stars

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars has been exciting so far. There is no clear frontrunner to take home the coveted mirror ball trophy. DWTS pro Sasha Farber has some ideas about who could win it all this season.

Sasha told US Weekly, “There are definitely a lot of dark horses, and Trevor [Donovan] came in this competition being afraid to dance. That’s, like, the main thing you wouldn’t do if you’re afraid to dance, is do a dance show,” he stated. “And he’s firing on all cylinders. He’s doing phenomenal.” Trevor is paired with Sasha’s estranged wife, DWTS pro Emma Slater.

The pro dancer is keeping an eye on TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio and her partner, Mark Ballas. I’m so glad that Mark is back in the ballroom after a five-year absence. “There’s a growth that’s coming. Charli is so young, and she’s maturing every week, which is amazing — which means they’re on the right path,” Sasha explained. Trevor scored a 21 out of 40 points during the DWTS season premiere. Charli scored a 32 out of 40 points, which put her on top of the leaderboard.

Charli does have previous dance experience, but that doesn’t always guarantee a win on the show. “The best dancer doesn’t always win. It’s a race, and it’s long,” Sasha said. “It’s a marathon. So, I think everyone has their own little advantages and disadvantages.”

Charli is 18 years old, and her age could be either a huge advantage or a disadvantage. Sasha remarked, “She’s young … so it’s gonna be hard for her to show the feeling, the emotion. That’s gonna be one great thing that she’s gonna learn on the show,” he added.

She is competing against her mother, Heidi D’Amelio, on DWTS. The entire D’Amelio family is part of the Hulu series, The D’Amelio Show. Heidi is partnered with Artem Chigvintsev.

This season, Sasha is paired with Cruel Intentions star Selma Blair. Selma has multiple sclerosis, but she doesn’t let that get in the way of her dancing.

During James Bond week, Selma and Sasha danced a steamy rumba. Selma was blindfolded during the performance.

“It was helping me to block out some of the noise,” Selma said after their dance. “I do get real sensory overload and shut my eyes a lot, so this was a gift. But also, it can be quite disorienting but really thrilling, and I loved it and I love Sasha,” the actress added.

Sasha came up with the blindfold idea after noticing that Selma closes her eyes during rehearsals. Sasha explained, “I wanted to make her feel as comfortable as I possibly can on the dance floor, and we gave it a whirl. It worked.” The dance pro added, “It was a gamble, and I’m so proud of her.”

Emma was moved to tears during Sasha and Selma’s first performance together. Same, Emma. “To look at her and to say she’s an inspiration is an understatement,” Emma told reporters after the season premiere. “She is just magical to me.”

[Photo Credit: ABC/Andrew Eccles]