Joe Gorga And Gia Giudice Ignored Each Other At BravoCon 2022

For years and years, we’ve seen Teresa Giudice go head to head with her brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga on the Real Housewives of New Jersey. One thing that has remained pretty constant is that the kids never get involved. But as of last year and based on the rumors floating around regarding season 13 of RHONJ, it looks like things are finally starting to change.

Based on a recent report from People, it looks like both Gia Giudice and Joe ignored each other in the press room at BravoCon 2022.

Joe revealed he “100 percent” planned to give his “little niece” a hug, but then did not.

“It’s definitely uncomfortable,” Gia said to People. “It’s a little difficult, but I’m just doing what I got to do.”

The tension between Gia and Joe reached an all-time high last season when Gia confronted Joe about his comments regarding her father. It’s no surprise that Joe “Tarzan” Gorga and “Juicy” Joe Giudice don’t like each other. We’ve seen them physically fight many times on the show and say some of the most horrible things about each other. For Gia, it looks like she’s finally had enough. And for Joe Gorga, it’s starting to look like he kind of understands.

“I really love her,” he said. “What she feels and how she feels, it’s okay. It’s her parents. I’m her uncle. I’ve always loved Gia from day one. She knows it. Everyone knows it. I love all my nieces. I’m not mad at her. Even if she respected her dad … and respects her mom, because that’s her mother and her father. She should.”

Despite not being super close to Joe and Melissa, Gia revealed that she’s been relying on her dad’s family who still live in New Jersey for strength — calling them “literally the closest family to me during everything, during the stuff that was going on with my mom, my dad.”

“They will jump for you in a snap of a finger,” she said. “And that’s why I treasure my dad’s side of the family more than anything.”

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]