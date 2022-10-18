Lisa Rinna Flips Off Fans After Being Booed By Fans At BravoCon

Hey — there’s a reason why Lisa Rinna is the villain on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills… it’s because she loves to mention it all. And with authority, too.

After appearing at BravoCon 2022, the fans that attended the RHOBH panel booed the soap opera actress as she made her entrance onto the stage. The shocker comes when she then flips off the crowd before sitting down next to her co-stars Erika Jayne, Crystal Kung-Minkoff, and Dorit Kemsley.

Yikes! What an intense moment. I need to know ALL the details. Was she expecting that? Did it throw her off? What did the other ladies think!?

I’ve gotta be honest here. Seeing (and hearing) Lisa get booed — kind of made me a little happy. I’m sure she literally couldn’t care less about fans booing her because either way, she’s cashing out. But, I hope that at least shows her that the fans are watching and we have very strong opinions about her behavior.

When she met up with Page Six, she told them, “I’m a f–ing rock star.” Clearly, she’s not worried about the hate the fans sling her way. Maybe it’s because she’s used to it?

In fact, Erika added, “There’s no consoling Rinna. We are here in a live audience, and people do that. You get cheers, you get boos. And that’s part of being a performer. She’s a performer. She knows what it is. We all know what this is, so the audience is allowed to feel whatever way they want to. Clap and boo. That’s part of a live audience.”

When Lisa spoke with E! News, she told them, “Everybody was very worried that I was booed, and I take it as a rite of passage, like a wrestler. It’s like wrestling.” She equates being booed with being one of the biggest stars. Think WWE’s John Cena and so on. “If you were booed, you were the star,” she said.

As much as I hate to agree, she has a point. Lisa knows how to play the game and she does it well. She knows there’s no point in trying to play up to both sides — she’s solidified herself as the villain on RHOBH, one of the girls to carry the story and that’s what she does. Can we dislike HOW she does it? Certainly. Will she change? Probably not. But if you’ve been following the show since her arrival, you know that’s just how she is.

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images]