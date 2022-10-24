Here’s The Reality TV Shows I’m Watching This Week

Hello again! Spooky season is in full swing and Netflix is just one streaming service that is serving up all the chills you could ask for. Over on Bravo, every Real Housewives franchise is consistently delivering, keeping me extra invested. And the grand finale of my week will take place on Wednesday, when Real Housewives of Beverly Hills finally brings out Kathy Hilton for part 3 of the reunion. In a much anticipated clip, Kathy puts Lisa Rinna firmly in her place and calls her the “biggest bully in Hollywood.” Will anyone come to Rinna’s defense? I certainly wouldn’t blame them if she did it. For once, Rinna might have to just lay in the bed she willingly made.

Wednesday – Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

As mentioned above, Kathy is finally making her debut on the reunion. And it’s not going to be pretty. From what we can see in the teaser clip, a shocked Rinna is speechless when Kathy rips into her about her past misdeeds on the show. I’m hoping that Rinna’s massive ego regrading her place on the show finally deflates under Kathy’s response to being bullied all season. But what I really want to know is: will Kyle Richards finally take her sister’s side?

Watch on Bravo at 8 PM ET. The episode is also available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Wednesday – Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City

Heather Gay and Whitney Rose continue to be at odds about who knew what/when regarding rumors about Lisa Barlow. ICYMI – Lisa stands accused of exchanging sexual favors for the opportunity to shill her tequila. It might be a ridiculous rumor, but once again, I ask – who cares? Just like Heather said, “I don’t care who Lisa f–ks!” But Whitney seems to be so focused on this storyline and Lisa is jumping at the chance to be a victim. Speaking of those clamoring to be a victim, Jen Shah is headed to New York for a mock trial. She continues to assert her innocence against charges of fraud. And the women of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are all but hoisting Jen onto a golden pedestal built on the alleged backs of elderly victims. When will Jen being a sympathetic hero end? Oh yeah, probably when she does an immediate about-face and pleads guilty.

Watch on Bravo at 9 PM ET. The episode is also available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Sunday – Real Housewives Of Potomac

After harping on second-season housewife Mia Thornton about her possible cancer diagnosis, the cast of Real Housewives of Potomac has set their sights on someone else. And that someone is Chris Bassett, husband of Candiace Dillard-Bassett. According to both Ashley Darby and Gizelle Bryant (both suspicious sources), Chris has been making them uncomfortable. Gizelle even called him a “sneaky link.” Which isn’t exactly the correct use of the word but she got her point across. I am actually not a Chris fan and I do think he’s capable of being slimy. But Ashley and Gizelle’s examples of his alleged creepiness are a big stretch. Replying to an Instagram Story and asking to speak to someone privately? Meh. Let me know when they go back to talking about Michael Darby and what he’s done ON CAMERA throughout the years.

Watch on Bravo at 8 PM ET. The episode is also available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Streaming – The Watcher

While it’s being touted as a limited horror series, The Watcher is based on a true story. Back in 2104, the Broaddus family bought what they believed to be their dream home in an affluent suburb of New Jersey. Their dream quickly turned into a nightmare when they started receiving ominous letters in their mailbox. One letter, signed by “The Watcher” wrote about their young children. “Do you need to fill the house with the young blood I requested? Once I know their names I will call to them and draw them to me. I asked the [prior owners] to bring me young blood,” the letter read. The series follows the family on their terrifying journey to try and find out who is sending the letters and reclaim the home they desperately wanted.

All 7 episodes are available now on Netflix.

Streaming – Unsolved Mysteries

I have only just realized later in life that the original Unsolved Mysteries likely contributed to so many fears I have today. I watched religiously as a young kid, even though it wasn’t even close to age appropriate. Last year, Netflix revived the series and given their production value, it felt even scarier than when I was a child. Just in time for Halloween, the series is back with 3 fresh new episodes. One involves a suspicious death, another covers a murderer evading justice. And finally, one of my biggest fears of all – a possible UFO sighting that scared the bejesus out of one Michigan town in 1994.

There are 3 episodes out now on Netflix. More will be released on Tuesday, October 25th and Tuesday, November 1st. Watch if you dare!

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]