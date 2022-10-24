Randall Emmett Wants Lala Kent To Stop Talking About Him In The Press

After an incredibly messy breakup with Lala Kent, former fiancé Randall Emmett remained largely tight lipped. The Vanderpump Rules star seemed to have no issue airing out their dirty laundry for everyone to see. Whether he deserves it or not is an entirely different story so don’t come for me, please!

But now that Lala has reportedly moved on, Randall is finally getting in a little dig of his own. As reported by Us Weekly, the Hollywood producer’s rep said, “Randall is happy Lala is having other relationships. He hopes this will help her move on with her life and find peace.” His rep added, “Maybe now she can stop talking about him every opportunity she gets.” Oop!

Randall’s statement is on the heels of Lala going on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live and announcing a new relationship. The first one she’s had since her 2021 split with Randall. Said Lala of her new man, “We’ve hung out like, literally, that was the third time. We had a lot of fun.” She pointed out that he was 38, which is seemingly more age appropriate for her than Randall, who was almost 20 years her senior.

Lala went on to gush, “I love his brain. He’s very smart. His face doesn’t match what comes out of his mouth. He’s a unicorn.” She also revealed they were set up by a mutual friend and “might be in love with someone.” Hmmm….hanging out three times, claiming she might be in love AND filming the 10th season of VPR? Sounds like someone is trying to drum up some publicity.

Naturally, Lala didn’t reveal her mystery man, saying that the upcoming season of VPR “won’t see me, like, dating.” But the single mother teased that viewers would see “the first boy I slept with since my last relationship.” She even told Us Weekly that she was “having a lot of sex” since breaking up with Randall.

Lala and Randall got engaged in 2018 and broke up suddenly amidst rumors that he cheated. Things got extra sticky given that they share a young daughter together, Ocean. At one point, Lala said they don’t even communicate unless it’s through a parenting app.

But Randall has maintained that he wouldn’t speak negatively about Lala. He said in March of this year, “She’s the mother of my child, so no matter what happens in life, I will never disparage or talk ill about her because she’s Ocean’s mom. The truth is, I just always have to look at the big picture, which is she’s the mother of Ocean, and I just can’t talk badly about the mother of my child. I just can’t do it — no matter what is said about me or what she says.”

[Photo Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic]