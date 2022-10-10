Lala Kent Reveals She Might Be In Love

Gim him Lala! Lala Kent has had one hell of a year thanks to her contentious split from fiancé Randall Emmett. The two parted ways in October 2021 amidst cheating allegations. And things only got worse from there. Lala was open, and I mean open, about how terrible of a person she thought Randall was. But after being on the prowl for a few months, she’s found a good one.

As reported by Page Six, Lala shared the news that she “might be in love with someone” on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live. The Vanderpump Rules star exclaimed, “I know! I don’t know how that happened,” after co-host Mercedes Javid expressed surprise at the revelation.

While she wouldn’t reveal who the mystery man is, Lala explained that her friends had been trying to get the couple together for awhile now. And once they went out, Lala said they “had a lot of fun.” She noted, “I saw him very quickly. When the face hits right, it’s game over.” Lala added that he’s “funny and smart.”

The single mom also teased, “His face doesn’t match what’s coming out of his mouth. He’s like a — he’s a unicorn. I’m gonna need to like have his baby or something.” I would normally take a moment to lecture her on slowing down but I really think this is classic Lala. She loves saying things like this to garner more attention.

When Lala was asked about his age, she said she prefers her men under 40. Lala is 32 and Randall is 51, so at least she’s making progress when it comes to dating in her age group. “Right now, just below 40 is the safe zone,” she said.

The former couple had daughter Ocean Kent Emmett in March of 2021 during their 3 year engagement. But they split a mere 7 months later after Randall was busted hanging out with two women on a trip to Nashville. Lala moved out and it was game on. She called the split “traumatizing” and said that Randall was the “worst thing to ever happen” to her.

In December of last year, Lala talked about the alleged cheating that led to their breakup. “I know that he had sent messages that said he never [was], but there’s proof elsewhere. Bottom line is, I feel like I was in a relationship that was based on nothing but lies,” she stated.

As for Randall, a scathing exposé on him was released by the Los Angeles Times in June, with allegations that Randall was less than reputable in the movie business. The article claimed that he offered actresses parts in exchange for sex and mistreated his employees. Lala even accused him of tackling her when she attempted to access his phone after she suspected he was cheating.

Randall’s spokesperson denied the claims, stating, “These allegations are false and part of a now-familiar smear campaign orchestrated by Randall’s ex-fiancée to sway their custody dispute. Lala Kent has lied and manipulated others in her desperate attempt to win full custody of her daughter, keep her name in the press and remain relevant in reality television.”

