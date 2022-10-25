Lala Kent Says She’s Having The Best Sex Of Her Life

Lala Kent has never been one to hold back. The Vanderpump Rules star has always been candid about her sex life, sometimes to a fault. Now one year after her breakup with Randall Emmett, she’s opening up about her new life between the sheets.

At BravoCon 2022, she told Us Weekly, “I’m having the best sex of my life, which I mean, compared to my old relationship that was not hard to do.” The single mother then caught herself and added, “Oh, this shade! I can’t stop. I haven’t conquered the art of being quiet.”

This isn’t the first (and probably not the last) time that Lala has shaded her ex about their intimate relations. In December of last year, just two months post-split, Lala took to social media to promote a line of sex toys. And she couldn’t help but take a dig at Randall in the process. She wrote, “‘Tis the season for a little extra self-care! I’m giving away *thousands* of free vibrators and goodies to celebrate the holidays! It’s the best sexy time I’ve had in five years and eight months.”

One month later, she went even further on an episode of her podcast Give Them Lala. “I’ve been sober for over three years, and I had the same partner. I had sex sober, which I couldn’t wait for it to be over most of the time,” she revealed. Yikes!

But it seems as though the time has come for Lala to move on, at least when it comes to dating. Ever the publicity hound, Lala recently shared that she “might be in love with someone.” She gushed about her new man, “His face doesn’t match what’s coming out of his mouth. He’s like a — he’s a unicorn. I’m gonna need to like have his baby or something.”

Back at BravoCon, Lala was happy to talk about it again. “You know what happens? I get under somebody and I’m like, ‘I’m in love.’ So I’m having a lot of fun, and I’m in love with them all,” Lala stated.

That doesn’t mean we are going to meet him, though. Said Lala of the next season of VPR, “You won’t see me, like, dating, but you’ll see the dude who I hooked up. [He was] the first boy I slept with since my last relationship. Which was very weird. I was like, ‘There’s cameras here.’ And I’m like, ‘This is a boy that I’m gonna hook up with. This is weird.’”

About that new season of VPR, she teased how much fans have to look forward to. Lala explained, “There’s so much [that happens]! I feel like it’s hard to even remember because so much happened and I feel like, [in] season 8 and 9, we were having growing pains.”

She concluded, “I really hope that we have all of our old viewers tune back in because this season is going to be absolutely insane and incredible. And, you know, I’m obsessed with Bravo, so I can, like, appreciate as a viewer. And I’m like, ‘We did the damn thing.’”

[Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com]