Ramona Singer Claims That Eboni K. Williams Wasn’t Blackballed By The Real Housewives Of New York City Cast

The Ramonacoaster rides again. Just days after the season 14 cast of Real Housewives of New York City was announced, franchise OG Ramona Singer is making headlines about the ill-fated season 13. For over a year, she’s been silent about the drama between her and Eboni K. Williams. But now, as Page Six reported, she’s finally sharing her perspective about what went down.

Previously, there were reports that Eboni complained to Bravo Human Resources about inappropriate comments made by Ramona, setting off a chain reaction that led to the cancellation of the season 13 reunion and the end of the show as we knew it. In the aftermath of the mess, Eboni said that her castmates blackballed her and were “unwilling” to “negotiate a future” with her for another season.

It seemed like there was some truth to Eboni’s claims. We’ve seen Eboni and her so-called friend Leah McSweeney unfollow each other on social media. Plus, there were rumors that Leah, Ramona, and Luann de Lesseps made a pact to give her the cold shoulder at an event last year. However, Ramona claims these accusations of blackballing simply aren’t true.

In an episode of the podcast Reality with the King, Ramona told host and former Housewives producer Carlos King that Eboni’s version of events isn’t accurate and that the other RHONY cast members were actually willing to continue working with Eboni for at least one more season.

Ramona explained, “What happened was, if you see the last episode, we really came together as a team, as a cast, and I really wish that happened earlier where Eboni finally loosened up.”

She continued to say that the rest of the cast got “comfortable” with RHONY’s first Black cast member by the time filming ended, but then claims that Eboni switched up on them out of nowhere. In Ramona’s opinion, Eboni tried to use the press to create a false narrative about the other women on the show, and she thinks that behavior is what ultimately prevented them from continuing.

So, to recap, despite Ramona’s bizarre and offensive behavior over the years and the ongoing feedback from fans, she believes that the season 13 cast would have been untouched for season 14 had Eboni not spoken up behind the scenes. It’s a creative theory at best.

“She likes to write things in the press, and the PR department couldn’t control her,” Ramona asserted. “She would say things and give interviews that she shouldn’t have given, and she’d say things she shouldn’t have said that really were hurtful, not really truthful. It was her viewpoint, but it made us feel not good because we’re a team.”

Although Ramona spent most of the podcast episode pointing fingers, when asked about RHONY getting split into two, she eventually conceded that it’s not one person’s fault for the show going entirely off the rails.

“I don’t think you can blame a person. I think you can just blame Bravo. Bravo made that decision. I don’t think it’s I don’t think it’s a good decision, to tell you the truth,” Ramona confessed.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for a rebuttal to Ramona’s claims, Eboni took to her podcast, Holding Court With Eboni K. Williams, with an episode titled, “Sometimes You Gotta Take A MF To HR.” She shared a teaser of the podcast episode on her Instagram, and it’s pretty safe to say that she’s not letting Ramona get the last word on this.

[Photo Credit: Arturo Holmes/WireImage]