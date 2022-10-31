Garcelle Beauvais And Sutton Stracke Unfollow Lisa Rinna

Unfriend. Unfollow. Refresh, and life goes on.

After the airing of the Season 12 Reunion, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke both clicked the button on Twitter to unfollow their fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast mate, Lisa Rinna.

Following a slew of drama and a constant attack on Garcelle and Sutton from Lisa all season long, both ladies have decided that the online connection has been denied. In screenshots from The Bravo Life of both Garcelle and Sutton’s following on Twitter, it has been confirmed that neither RHOBH cast member is currently following Lisa. This unfollows comes on the heel of airing of this season’s reunion.

“S—t happens. Things go down,” Garcelle admitted earlier this year. “[The reunion] was intense, and you know why you’re there, and everything’s being brought up, things that you may have forgotten, things like that. And everybody’s on high alert, it was like code orange. … It’s a long day. It’s a 13-hour-day … but it was just heated. It was a lot.”

After holding a diamond now for three seasons Garcelle shared, “I didn’t know what to expect. … It’s different watching it at home, and you’re eating snacks and watching it and you’re not involved in it.”

No matter what the drama has been from previous seasons up to now, Garcelle has made it clear that she is not here for Rinna. From the Denise Richards threesome drama to the Diana Jenkins racist bots to the Erika Jayne drunken mess, Garcelle and Lisa have been on the opposing sides. What is strange is that the two were actually really close friends before both joining the show. Since then, we’ve seen how it has all played out. So, when it comes to the future outside of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills drama, does that mean Garcelle’s friendship with Rinna is over now for good?

[Photo Credit: Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU]