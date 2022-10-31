Randall Emmett’s Ex-Wife Ambyr Childers Files A Restraining Order Against Him

Hollywood producer Randall Emmett, best known for being Lala Kent’s ex, is now facing new allegations from his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers. The former couple divorced and share joint legal and physical custody of their two daughters.

After a relatively uneventful few years co-parenting, Ambyr has claimed that Randall’s attorney threatened her life. As reported by Page Six, Ambyr became aware of the threat when Randall accidentally forwarded an email from his attorney to her. Randall’s attorney, Ben Valencia, allegedly wrote to Randall, “When will you get some real money together so we can take this c–t out once and for all. This is not good for your girls.”

This came after Ambyr emailed Randall that she her oldest daughter’s school notified her about repeated tardiness while she was in Randall’s care. Randall then bounced it over to his attorney, which elicited the “threatening”response. Randall allegedly responded to his lawyer’s email by saying, “I don’t have real money for this and you know it.”

Given the nature of the email, the Los Angeles Times reported that Ambyr filed an emergency domestic violence restraining order against Randall. In her declaration, she wrote that the “threatening” correspondence made her “legitimate fear for [her] safety and well-being.”

The actress also noted that she was most frightened by the “finality and desperation” of the email. “If not the infliction of physical harm on me, would the money be to set me up? Is it some sort of bribe for law enforcement? With Randy’s history of illegal and/or intimidating activity, nothing is off the table, and all possible interpretations make me fear for my safety,” Ambyr wrote.

Ambyr went on to allege Randall was emotionally and verbally abusive during their 8 year marriage. She claimed that he “would put his hand around [her] neck and tell [her] that [she] could never get away from him.”

A judge in the Los Angeles Superior Court denied her temporary restraining order, citing lack of proof. Regardless, a hearing is set on November 14th to review the matter.

Randall’s rep, who has been very busy defending him lately, gloated in a statement to Page Six. “Randall is very pleased that the court recognized there was no merit to these claims and denied the request,” they stated.

Additionally, Ambyr’s declaration included accusations against Randall from a story the Los Angeles Times wrote in June. In the exposè, Randall was alleged to verbally abusing his staff and offering actresses movie roles in exchange for sex.

She also pointed to Randall allegedly offering to pay her $50,000 to “stand beside him and refute what the article said.” Ambyr said she declined, remarking that she is “just as much a victim as the other victims in the article.”

The explosive piece also featured another claim of violence at the hands of Randall. Lala was engaged to the producer for 3 years until she dumped him amidst allegations that he cheated on her. The Vanderpump Rules star told the Times that Randall “tackled” her and pushed her to the ground when she confronted him about his cheating. The two share a one year-old daughter together.

[Photo Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic]