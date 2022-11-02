Vicki Gunvalson Spotted Filming Real Housewives Of Orange County Season 17 Cast Trip

There’s breaking news in the world of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Page Six reports that there’s been a Tres Amigas sighting in Tulum, Mexico. Yes, Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, and Tamra Judge were all spotted whooping it up in Mexico with Bravo cameras rolling. Is this a sign that nature is healing? Is RHOC finally getting out of its rut for season 17? Let’s hope so.

Cameras captured the on-again, off-again trio of besties galavanting around Tulum over Halloween weekend. A rumored newbie Housewife also joined them, but that’s not important. What’s important here is that Vicki, Tamra, and Shannon are seemingly about to be back on our screens for the first time in years.

This isn’t the first time Vicki has been spotted with her old crew. A few weeks ago, fan accounts shared pictures of Vicki at lunch with Shannon and Tamra, which sparked rumors of a return of the OG of the OC. However, at BravoCon 2022, she quickly shut down rumors of rejoining the cast.

She told Page Six, “I wasn’t cast as a full-time Housewife or even a friend of. I filmed a scene with Tamra and Shannon, which was fun, and I miss filming. But nothing more.”

Well, that nothing seems like it’s turning into something because it’s a fact that cast trips are paramount to any good season of Housewives. And we all know the last few seasons of RHOC haven’t been the best, with numerous cast members getting the axe after one or two seasons. So, if Vicki is coming back, even if it’s just for a cast trip, then Bravo is pulling out all the stops to ensure that the original Housewives show can last without getting split into two. We (might) have Vicki back. We have Tamra back, and then as a bonus, we have Taylor Armstrong making the jump from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. We’ve got a show on our hands, people.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images]