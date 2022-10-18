Vicki Gunvalson Confirms She’s Filming Real Housewives Of Orange County But She’s Not An Official Cast Member

The OG is back in the OC! Well, sort of. Ever since Vicki Gunvalson was fired from Real Housewives of Orange County, the show hasn’t been the same. And that’s not all bad. But fans have been divided on whether or not she should return to the franchise that started it all.

Now Vicki is revealing that she is filming for the current season of RHOC. But she’s not exactly back on board at Bravo. She recently told Page Six, “I wasn’t cast as a full-time ‘Housewife’ or even a ‘friend of.’ I filmed a scene with Tamra [Judge] and Shannon [Beador] which was fun and I miss filming. But nothing more.”

Once Vicki and Tamra were off the show, speculation was that the Tres Amigas were no more off-camera. But Vicki denied that rumor. “We’re good! We’re all good. I was in Tamra’s room this morning and then I was out with Shannon last night. So everything’s fine. Everything’s been fine,” she stated.

According to Vicki, the threesome didn’t have bad blood, but rather grew apart once they weren’t on the show together. Said Vicki, “Tamra and I were never really in a bad place. We were fine. Shannon and I just stopped talking for whatever reason. And there really was no falling out or even a specific issue. We just reached out to each other and we’re back at it.”

But it hasn’t been easy for Vicki since being shut out from the show she spent 14 seasons on. When it comes to her future on the show, she says it’s not a guarantee. Vicki shared, “It really depends on a lot — the contract, the people. It really would depend on a lot. I can’t just tell you right here, right now, ‘Yes, I wanna go back on!’” She then added, “My life is good with or without it. I definitely miss Bravo. I miss everything. But regardless, I’m fine.”

Vicki certainly didn’t seem fine when it was announced that Tamra was back on the show for season 17. The Coto Insurance owner even admitted that she had some major FOMO about it. When Vicki heard the news, she confessed, “The immediate thing I did was cry. What does she have that I don’t have?”

[Photo Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images]