Dancing With The Stars Pro Val Chmerkovskiy Tested Positive For Covid-19 And Won’t Perform On Halloween Show

Dancing with the Stars will be missing one dancer for its spine-chilling Halloween show. US Weekly reported that Val Chmerkovskiy, who is partnering Bachelorette star Gabby Windey, won’t dance because he tested positive for Covid-19.

On October 28, 2022, Val shared the news via an Instagram video. “I got some bad news,” Val stated. “I, unfortunately, tested positive for Covid and will not be able to perform this Monday. It sucks majorly for lack of a better, more profound word,” the dance pro added. “This is a huge bummer, I’m very disappointed. I feel like I let some people down,” he said.

Since Gabby tested negative, the couple will remain in the DWTS competition. Pro Alan Bersten, who was paired with country singer Jessie James Decker, will step in for Val. Jessie and Alan were eliminated from the competition last week.

Val was “really looking forward” to the Halloween-themed show. The duo was scheduled to perform an Argentine Tango that Val “really loves.” The dancer shared that he feels fine and is planning on being back next week as long as the fans vote the couple through. He called the current situation a “minor setback for a major comeback.” Val added, “The good thing is Gabby knows it, Gabby’s ready, and Alan is going to do a great job.”

Gabby commented on Val’s post. “We’ll miss you!! Just want Jenna [Johnson] to stay safe and you to feel better!” she wrote. Dance pro, and Val’s sister-in-law, Peta Murgatroyd commented with crying emojis.

DWTS alum Lindsay Arnold, who just announced that she is expecting her second child, posted “Noooo. ugh so sorry Val! Can’t wait to have you back next week!”

Last week, Val’s wife, DWTS pro Jenna Johnson, came into the rehearsal room to give some tips on dancing a sexy rumba. Jenna is a huge fan of the entire Bachelor franchise, and loves Gabby.

Jenna sat out this season of DWTS because she is expecting her first child with Val. The couple did a gender reveal in an August 2022 Instagram post. They are expecting a baby boy!

Val wasn’t the only DWTS pro to fall victim to Covid-19 this season. Daniella Karagach tested positive for Covid-19 during week two of the competition. Her partner, fitness model Joseph Baena, danced with troupe member Alexis Warr. Daniella eventually returned, but the duo was the fifth couple to be eliminated.

Gabby and Val have been doing well this season. During the “Prom Night” episode, the couple danced a tango which earned them the first perfect score of the season.

Gabby has struggled with the intense workload for DWTS. “I want to quit every day—sorry,” she remarked. “But I think it’s natural to embrace those feelings, ’cause it’s so hard, and that’s what makes it so much more rewarding is knowing that you’re constantly overcoming bump in the road, bump in the road.”

Feel better soon, Val!

TELL US- WOULD YOU LIKE TO SHARE A GET WELL MESSAGE FOR VAL? DO YOU ENJOY THE HALLOWEEN EPISODE OF DWTS?

[Photo Credit: ABC/Maarten de Boer]