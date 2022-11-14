Ramona Singer Confirms She’s Done With Real Housewives of New York City

Another OG bites the dust. Yep, it’s a sad day in the Bravoverse as Ramona Singer confirms she will no longer be part of the Real Housewives of New York City. Let’s face it, this is not the news we hoped to hear when we found out RHONY was being put on pause and eventually would be split into two casts.

Ramona tells Page Six that she’s taken her final bow after being a mainstay on the show for 13 years.

“I do not want to do the show any longer,” she said. “It’s not for me at this time.” It’s always sad when an OG announces their departure from the series because we all know… NO ONE does it like the originals who started it. And who wants to lose the lady who put the entire Housewives franchise on the map? Certainly not me.

Although Ramona claims she’s walking away from RHONY, sources reveal that Bravo didn’t offer her a spot on the legacy cast. Page Six also reported that executives were hoping to keep Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan and add RHONY alums like Kelly Bensimon, Jill Zarin, and Dorinda Medley, plus a few vets that have yet to be announced.

Andy Cohen made a statement recently where he said getting RHONY season 14 back on the air was the primary focus at this time. With that, news surrounding RHONY: Legacy has been very sparse. Insiders close to production also revealed that the network was interested in bringing Ramona back until she trashed the new series calling it the “Losers Legacy” and adding she’s not sure she wants to be part of it.

“I’ve been there a long time. I mean, never say no, never say never,” she said on Reality with the King. “But I also feel like the ‘Legacy’ [show], how could it be really good? The people they are gonna bring back are the people they didn’t want to renew anyways.”

Is she lying, though? I don’t think so and will say she definitely has a point. I will, however, be giving the Legacy spinoff a chance once it airs. At this point, ALL Housewives understand how big of a platform this is, and I’m hoping those that were fired now understand the assignment and give us what needs to be given.

TELL US – ARE YOU SAD TO SEE RAMONA DEPART RHONY? WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT HER COMMENTS?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]