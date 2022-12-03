Meghan Markle Responds To Speculation About Joining The Real Housewives

Perhaps nobody is as talked about in the press as Meghan Markle. Meghan stunned the world in 2016 when her relationship with Royal Family member, Prince Harry became public. However, in the years since the relationship began and their subsequent marriage, it’s been anything but a picnic for Meghan. In fact, Harry and Meghan split from the royal family’s official duties for life in the United States. California, to be exact.

Meghan’s apparent desire to be in the Hollywood spotlight is clear. That coupled with her location in California brings an interesting question. Would Meghan ever be a part of the Real Housewives franchise? With Real Housewives of Orange County and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills located in CA, anything is possible. Thankfully, Meghan is setting the record straight on the likelihood of this transpiring.

According to Page Six, in a recent interview with Andy Cohen on her podcast, Archetypes, Meghan’s future on the Housewives became crystal clear. Andy said, “I’m like, she ain’t joining the Beverly Hills Housewives.” Clearly, she thought it was a joke. Meghan laughed at the response, saying she’d “never heard” of the clamoring desire for her inclusion.

While Meghan was allegedly unaware of fans wanting her on the show, it’s easy to see why she’d be a good fit. She is richer than most Housewives. Plus she has plenty of family drama and a lot going on professionally. It doesn’t hurt that she has an attractive husband, either. Meghan has every tool to be a successful Housewife.

Even though Meghan isn’t joining Bravo, she played around with the idea. She said, “You mean really that this is my audition for Real Housewives of Montecito? Is this the moment?”

Andy replied, saying they’d “build the show around you.” Imagine a Housewives city built around someone like Meghan. Fans could see King Charles make a cameo. Perhaps we’d get to watch a family therapy session between Harry and Prince William. However, that’s merely a pipe dream.

Sadly, Meghan fully shut down any rumors about plans for a foray into reality TV. She told Andy, “There will be no reality show, but I think it’s so fun.” Viewers won’t be seeing Meghan at BravoCon 2023. However, her Netflix special will shed some insight into her current life. That’s as close as people are going to get.

Meghan and Harry are going to tell their story in their own words. They control the narrative. This is a lot different than coming onto Housewives, and possibly opening yourself to someone else telling your story. Denise Richards is a prime example of this. Her alleged affair with Brandi Glanville was exposed without her consent, but she was forced to film through it all.

[Photo by Eddie Mulholland-WPA Pool/Getty Images]