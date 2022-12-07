Craig Conover Says He May Propose To Paige DeSorbo “Before Thanksgiving”

Winter House’s very own Craig Conover has finally given fans an update on when he plans to ask his Bravolebrity girlfriend, Paige DeSorbo, to marry him.

Yep. According to Bravo’s The Daily Dish, the Southern Charm star recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live, and he spilled all the tea on when we can expect a potential engagement. Sitting next to his former fraternity brother and cast mate, Kory Keefer, Andy Cohen asked them the question, “How long before Craig proposes to Paige? More than a year or less than a year?”

Before time could pass, both Winter House stars blurted their answers out simultaneously, with Kory saying “more” and Craig replying “less.” Oof. I’m not too surprised about Kory’s answer here. I mean, take a look at him on the show. Settling down doesn’t seem to be on his mind anytime soon.

Craig seemed to give viewers, and Andy, a little bit of hope. Andy followed up by asking if their engagement could be “a Christmas proposal.” Although that would be epic, Craig assured fans it wouldn’t be THAT soon. “I think, like, eight months,” Craig said. “I think Thanksgiving-ish.

Messy Andy, who we love, followed Craig’s statements by asking, “Next Thanksgiving we will see a proposal?”

Craig responded, “Hopefully. It’ll be before Thanksgiving.”

This season of Winter House has been intense so far. Despite Paige and Craig not being full-time cast members on each other’s main show, Winter House has served as an excellent buffer for fans in between Southern Charm and Summer House. Craig, who makes me cringe, has acted like a spoiled kid this year. He insisted that he’s not cleaning up after himself and would pay someone else to do it for him, and almost got in a physical fight with Luke Gulbranson after saying he’d put his head through a window.

Honestly, it’s too much for me to handle sometimes because I never know if they are looking for a moment or expressing their emotions. Either way, Craig is #teamtoomuch, and I could do without him being the season’s narrator and wannabe HBIC.

On the other hand, I do love me some Paige and can’t wait to see how she handles the mumblings that have been floating around this season about her and the rest of the ladies being “mean girls.” And I guess if Paige is happy with Craig, so am I. Truthfully, if an engagement does come in 2023, I’ll be here for it. Everyone deserves happiness! Even Craig.

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo]