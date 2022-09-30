Winter House Season 2 Intro Looks: Which OGs and Newbies Were The Best Dressed In Vermont?

It’s time to bundle up by the fire with your best Viking hat/mullet combo because it’s almost time for Winter House round two. Bravo is taking some of the rowdiest members of shows like Summer House and Southern Charm and sticking them in a ski chalet in Vermont. Season 2 will also feature a messy appearance from the Toms from Vanderpump Rules. Now that Tom Schwartz is going through a divorce with Katie Maloney, he’ll probably be back to taking full shots and suffering the full consequences.

Paige DeSorbo has single-handedly elevated the fashion game both in the Hamptons and in Vermont, and her roomies have followed suit. Ahead of the Winter House premiere, we decided to be a little icy and give our honest opinions about the cast’s intro looks for Season 2. Be warned: the following post might inspire you to impulsively buy a puffy jacket and ski boots online that you may or may not actually need. We are not responsible.

Paige DeSorbo

It’s only right to start with Paige, the fashion queen. Season 2 will be Paige’s first time living in the house with a boyfriend. It’ll be interesting — Craig Conover’s ability to pop off is about as reliable as Paige always understanding the assignment, fashion-wise. Paige is clearly needing a break from the pastel colors of summer in Charleston. She’s channeling her best New Yorker with an all-black intro look. The coolest part of this outfit is Paige not only wearing a black puffer jacket, but she pairs it with a puffy black skirt AND puffy black boots. Did you even know they made those? It’s giving total trendsetter vibes. She wants us all to know she did get invited to New York Fashion Week, thank you very much. Paige lets the set speak for itself, wearing just a cozy black turtleneck underneath. Her subtle glam makes her look ready for a day on the slopes — or rather, a day of sipping cocktails and talking gossip in the lodge. 10/10, Paige, Bravo as always.

Kyle Cooke

The Summer House fans know that Kyle Cooke tends to spend most of his vacations wearing ridiculous costumes, but he kept it simple and very School Picture Day with his new Winter House intro ensemble. He’s got a neutral wool jacket over a simple plum t-shirt and some grey jeans — very Vermont chic. Married life looks good on Kyle — he actually has a glow that makes it seem like he’s taken a chill pill since we last saw him make his way to the altar. TBH, this look is pretty nondescript and hard to judge. It could use a little personality, but there’s nothing inherently wrong with it so we’ll give him a 7/10.

Amanda Batula

Speaking of Kyle’s wifey, Amanda Batula is serving as always. She has a slicked-back ponytail that would be appropriate for a LoverBoy business meeting or a night out chasing Kyle around a bar. Amanda is wearing the chicest high-waisted maroon leather pants with front pleats that are the ultimate fall/winter outfit inspiration. She paired the pants with a timeless grey knit sweater and black boots to create a look perfect for so many occasions. Amanda likes classic, which is why this well-thought-out look with some fresh face glam that accentuates her natural beauty earns her a solid 9/10.

Luke Gulbranson

Lumberjack Luke Gulbranson is ready to be back in his element in the woods. His intro look features an outfit that looks perfect for chopping wood, tapping trees, and breaking the hearts of viewers everywhere. He’s giving us good Midwest boy that you’d want to bring home to mom on Thanksgiving. He’s wearing a green corduroy jacket that looks as practical as it does stylish. He’s wearing a thick grey turtleneck underneath and some blue skinny jeans complimented with brown leather boots and a belt. Luke’s also looking pretty clean-cut and has come to be one of the more lovable characters of the New York crew, so he gets an 8/10 for this look.

Ciara Miller

Ciara Miller is a Southern girl at heart who isn’t built for the Vermont snow. Her Season 2 intro look reflects that she doesn’t like the cold weather or, at least, she doesn’t like to dress for it. However, it goes without saying that she still looks gorgeous. Ciara is wearing a long-sleeved forest green mini dress with a turtleneck top. She’s paired the dress with brown snakeskin leather boots and, similarly to her buddies Paige and Amanda, kept the glam clean and simple. Ciara looks good no matter what she’s wearing, but she can’t totally ignore the winter wonderland theme. This outfit is a little more fit for fall than winter, so Ciara gets a 6/10 but it’s not because it’s not a cute outfit. We just wish she had paired it with a fur jacket or something to channel the ski bunny vibes.

Jason Cameron

Jason Cameron is back for another round with the crew, but he won’t be booed up with Lindsay Hubbard this time around. Jason is a cutie who is the ultimate eligible bachelor, but his Winter House Season 2 intro look is quite a head-scratching choice. Like Ciara, Jason looks good regardless of what he wears. But he chose to sport a bright purple sweater under a black leather jacket with blue jeans that is the color scheme of a painful bruise. He also looks to be wearing very practical black lace-up boots that aren’t bad, but again don’t really help give us an indication of where this look was headed. Purple isn’t even a bad color on him, it just could’ve been executed better. He gets a 6/10.

Craig Conover

Craigy, from the looks of the Winter House Season 2 trailer, will be on his worst behavior in Vermont. His intro look honestly looks like it’s an indication of the hot mess that’s to come. Craig is a cute guy who has a unique sense of style, especially since he’s been with Paige. But his outfit looks like he just rolled out of bed. He’s wearing light slacks with a navy sweater and brown boots. In the group shot, he looks to put a massive wool or fur jacket over the whole thing that looks like the fashionable version of a blanket. I’m skeptical as to whether or not this is Paige DeSorbo approved, but we have to give Craigy a 5/10. Still love you, though.

Austen Kroll

Truthfully, if you showed me Austen Kroll’s Season 2 intro look and bet me $100 to guess if it was from last year or this year, I’d probably not be getting any richer. Austen is giving the same old Austen. He clearly has an idea of a look he likes himself in and has settled into it, and it includes a cable-knit turtleneck sweater. He and Craig must have texted one another before the photo shoot because they’re both wearing super light, super tight pants that make it seem like they’re wearing some sort of strange school uniform. Austen is wearing a good-looking dark green wool jacket and some suede brown shoots that give him bonus points over Craig. The lack of creativity still earns this look a 7/10.

Jessica Stocker

For some godforsaken reason, Andrea Denver is not a main cast member for Season 2 of Winter House. In an attempt to fill that pitless void, Bravo is bringing a few newbies into the house, including Jessica Stocker. Jessica is extremely pretty and I’m sure has a great personality, but her outfit is far from my favorite out of the girlies. She’s wearing what looks to be a white t-shirt dress that she decided to tie on the bottom. That’s a choice, to say the least. It’s giving me flashbacks of how we would tie our t-shirts during middle school field day to try to look cool. She’s paired it with these grey snakeskin boots that come up to her knees but look a little awkward and overdone. Her cropped light pink fur jacket is cute, but the rest of the look brings it down and makes it look a little cheap. Jessica better have some better options in her Vermont suitcase because this look is a 6/10.

Kory Keefer

If we’re judging the Winter House newbies just on their looks alone, it’s going to be a chaotic season ahead. The new guy in the group is Kory Keefer and the only thing I can stare at is his two beaded necklaces that are giving me Sean Burke from Real Housewives of Orange County flashbacks. OK, maybe I’m being dramatic, but the necklaces just give me a bad vibe. He’s wearing an all-black look with an oversized coat and skinny jeans. Instead of taking the black all the way to his feet, he decided to wear some beige lace-up boots that, like the necklaces, should’ve been left off. I’ll give Kory one thing — this look makes me very curious to get a glimpse at his personality. 6/10.

Rachel Clark

Finally, we have Kymanda’s infamous wedding florist who definitely wasn’t made a part of last season’s Summer House storyline as a way to introduce her to Bravo (not). Rachel Clark may be new, but she fits in pretty well with the veterans when it comes to knowing how to dress. She’s wearing a beige cable-knit sweater dress with button details that’s short enough to show off her cool thigh tattoos. Rachel paired the dress with a long brown leather jacket with black fur trim that I need in my closet immediately. She’s letting her clothes speak for themselves, expertly pairing the look with thigh-high black boots that bring the drama. Out of all the newbies, Rachel’s look makes me the most excited to see what she’ll bring to the table. 8/10.

[Photo Credit: Zack DeZon/Bravo]