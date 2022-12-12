Taylor Armstrong Dishes On The Upcoming Season Of Real Housewives Of Orange County; Teases “New Drama For Me”

Taylor Armstrong, the first Housewife to transition from one franchise to another, is dishing all about the newest season of the Real Housewives of Orange County, and whew, y’all, it sounds juicy!

Fans haven’t seen Taylor appear on the Real Housewives franchise since her seasons on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Taylor appeared as a full-time Housewife until she departed from the series at the end of Season 3.

Now that she’s back in the Housewives world, she told Life & Style there’s “a lot of backside drama” in her newest reality television venture.

“A lot of beefs need to unravel,” Taylor stated. “I kind of watch it like [the fans] do, but I hope they’ll enjoy my participation and a bit of new drama for me, of course,” she said.

Fans were extremely excited to hear of Taylor’s jump from RHOBH to RHOC. It’s something new for the franchise, and if done well, could be something we see a lot more of.

Although she appeared on Season 2 of the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, that was a limited series that didn’t allow viewers to see where Taylor is today. In season two of RHOBH, Taylor and the rest of the cast dealt with the aftermath of Russell Armstrong’s tragic suicide. Before that, Taylor would share publicly that Russell had been abusive in their marriage.

Life & Style reported that Taylor opened up about the abuse in her marriage during an episode of Housewife to Housewife with Jill Zarin. “Having the cameras around made me feel more protected in my marriage and all of the violence that was going on in my life.”

Over ten years later, Taylor is back on reality television and showing viewers what she’s been up to since making the move to Orange County from the 90210.

“All the Beverly Hills girls are my family, and the Orange County girls are new to me. So, I’m really just getting to find out how to fit into a new genre and a new way of life,” she explained. “My parents have lived in Orange County since I was 17, so it’s not a new home turf for me, but it’s definitely a new cast vibe,” Taylor stated. “So I’m excited to see how the viewers feel about that.”

I don’t know about everybody else, but I’m definitely excited to see this crossover. Bravo is like the gift that keeps on giving. New casts, rebooted shows, an “all-stars” version of the Housewives but in RHUGT form? C’mon! I’m living for this. And Taylor, you spiced it up on season 2 of Ultimate Girls Trip so I can’t wait to see what you bring to RHOC.

[Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage]