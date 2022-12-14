Lisa Hochstein Says She Could “Never” Go Back To Lenny Hochstein; Says “He’s Done So Many Horrible Things”

If you happened to tune in to the first four episodes of Real Housewives of Miami, you are probably still shook. In the most recent episode, Dr. Lenny Hochstein, husband/boob god/alleged cheater, was caught on a hot mic moment. It rivaled and dare I say, surpassed the drama of Lisa Barlow’s infamous hot mic tirade.

While his wife and RHOM cast member Lisa Hochstein mingled through the party they were throwing at their mansion, Lenny was in another room confessing his affair to a friend. He knew he was mic’d, but thought whispering would cover up his convo. The short story is that he told his friend that he wanted to divorce Lisa, that he has another woman in his life, and Lisa has no clue. What a guy! It’s almost like he wanted to get caught…

Naturally, Lisa has been devastated since the news came out in the press. It’s also how she found out Lenny wanted a divorce. But as crushed as she is, Lisa is determined NOT to mend things with her now estranged husband. She recently sat down with People and told them why she’s done with him for good. Said Lisa, “I could never go back. He’s done so many horrible things to me — too much has been said and too much has been done — that any chance of a reconciling is gone in my mind. I have no hopes of getting back together. That ship has sailed.”

When it comes to their messy divorce, Lisa noted that “it’s an ongoing battle.” She added, “It’s been really ugly and really nasty. And unfortunately, the press has gotten hold of so many of these motions so we haven’t been able to keep things private. It’s just humiliating.”

The 40-year-old mom of two continued, “We haven’t gotten to discussions of custody, support — none of that. Every day, I can feel the anger and hate between Lenny and I growing on both sides. It just get worse and worse, which worries me because I don’t know how we’ll ever find peace if it stays like this,” she added.

Of course, Lenny has denied pretty much everything Lisa has said about the situation. He claimed to People, “It’s turned nasty and ugly, but not because of anything I’ve done.”

Lenny continued, “My goal for all of this was to try to keep it private. I’ve done everything I could to make it that way, but her attorney is just trying to delay things. We had a filing on Friday that says so far, Lisa hasn’t produced anything for us to be able to move forward. I believe Lisa’s friends are giving her advice that everything should be a battle, so it’s really not up to me,” he added.

He went even further, stating, “From Day 1, I tried everything I could to make Lisa’s transition as comfortable as possible. I’ve moved out of the house, I’ve paid for every single bill; never cried about it ’cause it’s my duty. I offered to buy a beautiful condo, I offered a settlement that was twice what I’m obliged to based upon our prenuptial agreement, and she turned all of that down and has tried to battle everything little thing which is definitely not our preference,” Lenny stated. “I wanted to try to do the best I could to make everything easier for her. But I don’t feel like she’s done the same.”

Now would be the time where I remind everyone that Lenny tried to kick Lisa, the mother of his children, out of their house. It looks like this will also play out on this season of RHOM.

As previously mentioned, Lisa found out about Lenny leaving her in the press. At the same time, he admitted that he was in a full on other relationship with model Katharina Mazepa. Katharina, who is 29 years younger than the aging plastic surgeon, maintained that Lisa knew about their relationship. To which I say, “Girl, please.”

Said Lisa of the affair, “It was just devastating. I’ve been with Lenny since I was 25 years old. Almost my whole adult life, pretty much. So to lose this person who I loved so much is just crushing.” Lisa continued, “I’ve cried myself to sleep so many times during this time, just praying to God that we’ll get through this and can be friends, especially for the sake of the kids.”

RELATED: Dr. Lenny Hochstein’s Girlfriend’s Restraining Order Has Been Dismissed

Lenny and Katharina have since moved in together and Lisa remains at their 20,000-square-foot Miami mansion with their two kids. “We’re just winging it because we’re trying to keep the kids as happy as possible. The kids have always been my focus,” Lisa noted. “I want them to have a normal, happy life. But my heart breaks for them. I never thought Lenny and I wouldn’t be together ’til the end.”

She continued, “I never envisioned I’d be a single mom. I always envisioned the things we would do with our kids together, like our family vacations, Christmases, movie nights, etc.,” Lisa shared. She went on to say, “Hopefully, one day, this won’t be so messy and we can be amicable, for the children’s sake.”

Lisa explained, “Family life is always what I wanted. I struggled with infertility; it took us so long to get here and now that we’re here, he’s leaving. And there’s nothing I can do to fix it,” she stated.

As for moving forward, Lisa admitted, “I’ve had so much anxiety, I don’t think I’ll ever truly recover from this. I just want to be myself again. I just want to be happy.” She continued, “I would love to find happiness again, I would love to have a family again. I would love to be married again, I want to have a family unit, I want to have love in my life.” Lisa added, “But after what happened with Lenny, it’s hard to even imagine trusting someone again.”

The RHOM star then concluded, “I was loyal to him for 15 years. I was always his biggest supporter, biggest fan. We build this life together… a business… a family. Now, it’s all gone.” Lisa said, “It shocks me how people can change like this. I mean, this is not the person I was married to. He feels like a stranger. Like I was sleeping with the enemy. And if someone can do that to you after all that time, how will I ever know someone else won’t do that?” she commented.

TELL US – ARE YOU TEAM LISA OR TEAM LENNY? DO YOU THINK LENNY DID HER DIRTY? DID YOU SEE THE HOT MIC MOMENT?

[Photo Credit: Ralph Bavaro/Bravo]