Teddi Mellencamp Shares “Happy” Surgery Update After Melanoma Diagnosis

“Happy” news at last. Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp is on the upswing again after a very taxing battle with melanoma. John Mellencamp’s daughter’s health suffered after an initial diagnosis in October 2022.

In a follow up surgery earlier this month, Teddi had a total of 11 melanomas and three lymph nodes removed from a patch on her back. Page Six shared her Instagram post which included images of the scars on her right shoulder. “Finally here with another melanoma update, and it’s one I’m happy to share,” the Two T’s In A Pod co-host wrote.

Post-surgery success aside, genetic testing indicated that no further action is needed at this time. “Pathology is back- the surgeries were successful and the margins are clear,” Teddi explained. “I also got genetic testing results and there are no mutations we need to worry about.”

Teddi plans to expand her role as an accountability coach and use her platform for skin health awareness. She called her experience “eye-opening” and “a lesson” that she wants to share with her followers. The RHOBH alum urged her fans “to get preventative care” and “be proactive so you do not have to experience this.”

Doctors advised Teddi to continue with a regime of regular checkups. “I will now continue to get checked every 4-6 weeks, as my doc says this may be a record number in one area. You guys know I’m competitive but this is one record I’m not looking to beat,” Teddi said.

Fans flooded Teddi’s social media with support, including fellow Real Housewives. Meghan King wrote, “Omg, TM. This is insane. So glad you’re ok now. What a s–t show, she added.” Cynthia Bailey wrote, “Good news!” Teddi responded, “As always, thanks for all the love, support and well-wishes. I feel very blessed and grateful for it all.”

At the time of her diagnosis in October, Teddi revealed a focused yet accommodating mindset. She said, “I am giving myself permission to crash on the days I need to and work my butt off on the rest, showing up for me, my family and all my streams of work to reach new goals. Life comes in waves and we will always be stronger for it… on the good days and the bad.”

It looks like Teddi has more good days waiting in future.

[Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Bravo]