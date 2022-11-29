Teddi Mellencamp Says Lisa Vanderpump And Kyle Richards Can Move Past Their Issues

It looks like everything may be love between Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards after Teddi Mellencamp’s latest revelation on Watch What Happens Live. Fans of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may remember the pair of friends feuding with each other during season 9, Vanderpump’s last season on RHOBH, over “puppy-gate.” It’s literally way too much to explain, so just know that it had to do with an adopted dog from Vanderpump’s dog shelter and leaked stories to the tabloids.

Lisa Vanderpump has been known to leak a story or two among the Housewives. It’s been a focal part of her storyline since the earlier years when the ladies argued about leaks to Radar Online. When Kyle confronted Lisa in season 9 about her potentially leaking stories, the couple had this huge blowup, leading to “GOODBYE KYLE.”

Now, Teddi revealed that she doesn’t think the pair’s issues are that deep. A fan called into WWHL and asked Teddi what she thought the odds were that Kyle and Lisa would make amends. “… In regards to Kyle and Lisa, I feel like if they actually were together, they probably could. I think Kyle is pretty easy to forgive in general,” she said.

Interesting thought there, Teddi. I will say it would be extremely interesting to see Lisa back in the mix with Kyle, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, and even the new girls, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke. After all, Vanderpump is an OG, known as Beverly Hills’ grande dame, so I think adding her back into the mix would be great for the show. However, after Bravo’s book, “Not All Diamonds and Rosé,” was released and gave fans all the tea there ever was to know about this show, I’m not sure we can expect that.

The ladies don’t really get along with Lisa Vanderpump that much, however, that doesn’t mean she isn’t great for the show. Many of the cast members had issues with how she would manipulate some of the newer cast members, like Brandi Glanville, into doing her dirty work. Season after season, this would happen until she found the right Housewife that wouldn’t take the bait. Her name was Teddi Mellencamp.

TELL US – WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE LISA AND KYLE BACK ON RHOBH TOGETHER? DO YOU THINK THEY COULD WORK PAST THEIR ISSUES?

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)