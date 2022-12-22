Heather Gay Says Friendship With Whitney Rose “Disappeared Overnight”

Cousins at odds. It’s the curious case of Heather Gay and Whitney Rose’s deteriorating friendship. Yes, Season 3 of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has brought the drama, just not where we expected it. Jen Shah is still facing some heavy prison time, and is lashing out at all her cast mates. Lisa Barlow constantly makes gaffes in the spirit of vindicating herself, then demands to be called a good friend.

But Whitney and Heather’s conflict is a bit of a surprise. The duo communicated well, partied together, and seemed to accept each other’s free spirit and sexuality. So what happened exactly?

Well, we certainly know how it ended. Heather was completely shocked to hear that Whitney wanted to take a “friendship break” on last week’s episode. And it was clear, these two had a communication breakdown. Whereas Heather thought all was well with her cousin, Whitney continuously felt unheard and dismissed.

According to US Weekly, Heather analyzed the progression of her conflict with the Wild Rose founder during an interview on Us Weekly’s Getting Real with the Housewives podcast.

Heather has also been reassessing friendships. “I’ve been watching the episodes along with America, and every week it seems like we’re digging a deeper, deeper hole to get out of. The problem for me is that I’m kind of redefining a lot of my relationships in my life because I’m becoming a different person,” she said. “I just feel like I am starting to value the people that are in my life consistently, and that makes it hard for me to look at our friendship.”

Heather, like Whitney, felt a lack of effort was put into the friendship. She explained, “The way that it just disappeared overnight, I feel like our friendship just went up in smoke and I’m not sure how to repair that.”

“I still don’t even really understand what I’m doing wrong and, like, how to fix it. I think that I’ve been really frustrated and I’ve done things that are out of character for me when I get really frustrated and kind of pushed to my limit,” Heather said of the toll the conflict took on her during filming. “I don’t want to ever scream at the people I love. I don’t want to ever yell obscenities at anyone and I also just want to be in a good place with everyone in my life, my friends and my dearest friends, of course.”

Heather also finds the approach to grievances one-sided. She stated, “I have not heard Whitney even acknowledge anything about the things she said about me. And the more I hear her say about me in confessionals and behind my back, the harder it is for me to understand how…she ever liked me in the first place, honestly.”

So where do they go from here? As recently as BravoCon in October, Heather hinted that she and Whitney have yet to repair their friendship. During the RHOSLC panel, the Beauty Lab founder labeled her cousin as the cast member that “reaches the most” while filming.

Maybe that’s a subtle dig at Whitney’s claim that Heather heard a rumor that Lisa scored Utah Jazz tickets by performing sexual favors.

When pressed, Heather doubled down on her comment “100 percent.”

