Andy Cohen Says He “Won’t Be Drinking” During NYE Broadcast With Anderson Cooper

After reports that CNN would be reining in the on-air drinking during this year’s New Year’s Eve Live broadcast, Andy Cohen has confirmed there will be no drinking at all.

Yep — the Watch What Happens Live host told Page Six that he wouldn’t be drinking during this year’s broadcast. And not just him, his longtime bestie, Anderson Cooper, won’t be drinking either. “We aren’t drinking, but we’re going to have a BLAST,” he said. And his statements come shortly after his own comments that he would be drinking despite CNN’s demands not to.

“CNN said the correspondents will not be drinking,” Andy said. “Anderson and I will be the people partying on CNN [though] we will be partying responsibly.”

Recently, Ryan Seacrest came forward and suggested that CNN limit Andy and Anderson’s drinking after last year’s debacle. “If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers performing,” Andy said last year.

Although he apologized for those comments and expressed his regrets, Ryan still isn’t convinced that’s enough for them to booze it up on the air. “I don’t advocate drinking when one is on the air,” he said. “I don’t know how that started as a tradition but it’s probably a good idea [to scale back], CNN.”

Ryan continued saying, “[I don’t] think they would say what they said about our performers if they weren’t drinking.”

As far as Andy’s broadcast in a few days, he said, “My job is to be a party ringleader for everyone watching us on New Year’s Eve. And that is what I will continue to do.”

Fans of Andy were saddened by the news that CNN would ask their talent not to drink while celebrating the New Year. However, for a national news station, maybe they don’t want Andy making drunk comments about New York City’s mayor. But if you know Andy, you know he’ll say whatever it is he wants to say. Whether that be on Twitter, or his own late-night show, WWHL, where they CAN drink and encourage others too as well. Shot-ski, anyone?

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images]