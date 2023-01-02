Andy Cohen And Anderson Cooper Take Mystery Shots During CNN’s New Year’s Eve Broadcast

Even though CNN put an alcohol ban on the correspondents and on-air talent for their New Year’s Eve Live broadcast, it looks like Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, long-time besties, still found a way to let loose without the booze.

Page Six reported that at the start of the broadcast, Andy and Anderson addressed “the elephant in the room” and assured viewers there would be something drinking-related at the top of each hour.

During the broadcast, CNN’s producers took a page from Watch What Happens Live’s book and introduced a fun little drinking game. “We will take the shot, and then we will guess what it was,” Andy said. “Honestly, this is no different to me because alcohol, to me, all tastes disgusting,” Anderson added.

As the duo was blindfolded, they took back mystery shots one by one. During the middle of the game, Andy yelled out that he “needs tequila” after taking a shot of buttermilk, pickle juice, and apple cider vinegar.

Although fans love to see Andy and Anderson together, many of them expressed their disappointment online about the no-drinking rule. For many of them, they said they only tune in to see the pair of besties wasted.

On the other hand, Ryan Seacrest, who hosts ABC network’s NYE broadcast, was happy to hear that CNN was cutting Andy and Anderson off from alcohol. At least while they were on-air.

Last year, Andy drunkenly said, “If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers performing.” He also had some things to say to New York City’s mayor, Bill de Blasio — like “Sayonara sucka!”

Ryan stated, “[I don’t] think they would say what they said about our performers if they weren’t drinking.” Ultimately, I don’t think he was too bothered by the comments, as he joked about his relationship with Andy.

“There’s some pretty respectable people or at least one, right,” he said. “I think there’s a serious journalist and then a friend of mine who has a lot of fun, but it’s probably a good idea.”

Andy apologized for his comments and admitted to “blacking out” but plans to always live his best life on New Year’s Eve.

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images]