Below Deck Alum Jessica More Shares Her Thoughts On Being A New Mom; Says It’s “The Most Intense Experience”

Bravo has kind of saturated our viewing experience with numerous spin-offs of the original Below Deck franchise. But we’ll allow it because BD comes with interesting guests, beautiful scenery, and for the most part, a charismatic crew of yachties.

We’ve basically watched these young cast members in their professional environments, and in their play environments. Now for some, we are watching them in their mommy environments. Yes, a few of our favorite BD alumni went from having a blood type consisting of vodka off charter to changing diapers.

In November 2022, former Below Deck Mediterranean stew Jessica More joined Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Dani Soares and Hannah Ferrier in transitioning from the yacht crew to the mom crew. Kate Chastain will be joining shortly. Recently Jessica opened up about being a first-time mom and the highs and lows that come with it. heavy. has the details.

Shortly after the birth of her daughter Charli, Jessica spoke on the challenges of parenthood. She posted a quote from poet Yung Pueblo on Instagram that read, “They asked her, ‘How do you get through tough moments?’ She answered, ‘Do not trust the way you see yourself when your mind is turbulent and remember that even pain is temporary.’” The remark also stressed the significance of embracing emotions and letting yourself off the hook occasionally.

In the post’s description, Jessica added some depth about her experience thus far as a new mom. “From my labor to now, the beginning of motherhood has single-handedly been the most intense experience, pushing me to the brink of exhaustion.” Just wait until they start to drive, honey. Jessica added that being a mom is without a doubt the hardest thing she has ever been through.

She wrote, “Boy this just isn’t talked about enough lol I think people don’t want to talk about how hard it is in fear that people will think that that means there’s any regret or frustration towards the child.” I’m sorry, do I live under a rock? Who is out on these streets saying motherhood is a breeze? Literally no one. I think moms discussing the struggles involved with raising tiny human beings is pretty common content.

That said, Jessica assured her followers it is possible to acknowledge the challenging side of being a parent while also having an undying devotion for your little spawn. “It can be incredibly hard and you also show up and love your child and be incredibly grateful for their existence. It can be both hard & magical.” Jessica is most likely sleep-deprived, feeling isolated, and navigating hormonal changes that will rock your entire world. She is currently a single mom co-parenting with Charli’s dad, and living in Florida. As for the future, Jessica bid a bon voyage to the yacht crew life and would like to obtain her real estate broker’s license – as soon as she gets some proper rest.

[Photo Credit: Bravo]